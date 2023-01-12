CES 2023: 10 innovations that caught our eye





LAS VEGAS (AP) The CES Tech Show in Las Vegas last week showcased a wide range of innovations, from electric cars and boats to wireless TVs to the latest mobile phones and tablets. Part of it was aimed at solving big real-world problems. Some of them are aimed at making your life more enjoyable. And some of it was a little there.

Associated Press journalists combed the cavernous exhibit halls last week, looking for the most exciting, interesting, and unusual innovations.

Here’s what caught our eye:

the most fun way to go to work

Journalists enjoyed the CES Unveiled event on remote-controlled electric inline skates from French startup AtmosGear.

Founder Mohamed Soliman said the battery will last 20 miles (32 kilometers). He hopes people will see batteries as a viable way to commute, much like electric bicycles and electric scooters.

My goal is for everyone to go skating again. Because it’s a lot of fun. Because every time I see people skating, I can see them with big smiles, Soliman said.

The waist bag houses the battery and cables connected to the skate. They can also be used as normal skates when they need to be recharged or when skaters want to move on their own.

$500 skates are available for pre-order. The company has so far received orders for 150 pairs and will start production with the aim of receiving orders for 200 pairs.

technology to take to the party

Korean company Prinker showcased a handheld device that makes applying temporary tattoos quick and easy.

The device uses cosmetic-grade ink with a library of thousands of designs, or the option to create your own in the company’s app. only. Tattoos are waterproof, but should be washed off with soap.

The flagship model is $279 and the small model is $229. An ink cartridge good for 1,000 tattoos is $119.

There are also accessories that temporarily dye your hair.

Kitchen Tech was coveted

GE Profile has launched a smart mixer that can weigh ingredients in a bowl as you work.

The mixer also has automatic sensors that can monitor changes in texture and viscosity and adjust speed accordingly. The power will automatically turn off to prevent overmixing.

Also, since it can be operated by voice, there is no need to interrupt work or wash your hands.

The mixer costs $999.95 and is only available at Crate & Barrel.

technology to buy your parents

Bird Buddy showed off a smart bird feeder that captures your feathered buddies flying in for treats. The startup says his AI technology can recognize more than 1,000 species of his birds, so users can share the types of birds they feed via a mobile app.

It’s trying to kind of gamify the collection, so it’s a really fun game that you can play like a real Pokémon GO in your backyard with real and wild animals.

The product has already sparked interest from consumers who want to show the world what kind of birds come to their backyards.

The company, which started as a Kickstarter project in 2020, said it began shipping bird feeders in September and has already sold all 100,000 of its inventory. The basic feeder is priced at $199.

technology to buy your child

Meet Dog-E, the excitable robodog.

Dog-E, released by toy maker WowWee, has over a million light, sound and personality trait combinations.

Dog-E starts with a blank canvas and develops its personality as you set it up.

Connected to an app, the toy has audio sensors to hear sounds, touch sensors on the sides and body, and a tail that can be programmed to display glowing icons and messages when shaken.

WowWee’s Jessica Kalichman says it’s a good option for those who can’t commit to getting a real puppy, or who may have allergies.

For those who aren’t ready to get a dog yet, I think this is a great test to take care of, feed, raise, and actually test drive a dog for your family.

WowWee plans to bring Dog-E to stores in September. It retails for $79. The app that controls the toy’s movements does not require a subscription.

tech for good

Knowing exactly when an avocado is fully ripe might sound a bit niche, but Dutch startup OneThird believes it’s key to reducing food waste.

The company introduced an avocado scanner designed for supermarkets. This is currently being tested in Canada and will let you know if your avocado is still firm or ready to eat.

OneThird is already working with growers, distributors and others along its supply chain to predict the expiration dates of avocados, tomatoes, strawberries and blueberries, and is working on additional produce.

According to the United Nations, about one-third of all food in the world is wasted. Reducing it means less food waste is thrown into methane-producing landfills.

technology for pets

Ever wondered what your dog would say if it could talk to you?

FluentPet promises a next-best button that the company says pets can be trained to press when they’re hungry, need to get outside, or want to play.

The buttons are housed in a hexagonal plastic mat called a hectile. Hectiles can be connected together to form larger button collections.

According to FluentPet CEO Leo Trottier, with the precision and specificity of a button, dogs can actually communicate what they want when they know to some extent that they are being understood. We complain less because we no longer wonder if we are.

At CES, the company announced FluentPet Connect. This is a new app that notifies you when your dog presses a button and collects data about how the button is used.

The Fluent Pets Starter Kit includes a hextile, speaker, and 6 buttons and is priced at $159.95. The app does not require a subscription.

Technology that makes your next conference call more exciting

Tired of the same old video conference calls? Zero Distance thinks there might be an answer.

The company’s Wehead device helps people in a meeting feel like remote participants are in the same room.

The device looks like a machine you’d find in an ophthalmologist, but with a screen in front. Participants appear to be there in 3D from a distance, and the machine moves as they look around and nod.

Wehead works with standard computer or smartphone webcams.

If there are a few people around the table and there is only one screen, not everyone can see the screen, and not everyone at the laptop can see it, says Wehead creator Ilia Sedoshkin. says Mr. It’s an obvious application.

But people who spend about 40 hours a week in their home office don’t see many other people. So using the table space to feel like a real person in the room can help alleviate loneliness, says Sedshkin.

Wehead is priced at $1,555 and the Pro version is available for $4,555.

Innovations we most wanted to bring home

According to Japans Yukai Engineering, the robotic fluffy pillow can relax the user by mimicking the rhythm of breathing.

The soft and fluffy pillow gently stretches and vibrates when placed on your stomach. The idea is that as your breathing begins to synchronize with the movement of your pillow, it will become slower and deeper.

Developed based on research at the University of Tokyo.

Yukai President Shunsuke Aoki says the pillow can help remote workers who are struggling to quit their jobs.

The version shown at CES is a prototype. The company is looking for a partner and hopes to start production this year.

Best Celebrity Appearance

Singer and dancer Paula Abdul came to CES to launch Idol Eyes, a line of audio sunglasses.

Abdul told The Associated Press that he had long wanted to get into the tech world, but wanted to do it in a way that was true to himself.

Starting at $199, the sunglasses feature 5 hours of battery life and play audio from the frame’s arms via Bluetooth connectivity. You can listen to music and answer phone calls.

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning artist’s first eyewear collection is available in seven colors with polarized and blue light filter lenses.

Abdul said he just blends fashion, movement and technology. there’s my heart

