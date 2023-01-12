CES 2023 explored the tricky path between policy and innovation





Between the jokes and worries about technology, from data privacy to ChatGPT, there is a growing call for clearer rules in this country. Last week, it inevitably brought policymakers, including a delegation of US Senators, to the tech trade show CES 2023. Industry concerns were vented over regulatory strategy, with politicians sharing some of their plans to develop new legislation that could impact the innovation community.

Gary Shapiro, Chairman of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), spoke on stage and live stream to give a speech on the state of the industry. This time, the CTA is the United Nations Fund for Human Security and the World Academy of Arts and Sciences. Called Human Security for All, the joint effort seeks to address the many precarious issues facing people, including politics, the environment, food, health, the economy, communities and personal insecurity. purpose.

After joking that the ChatGPT chatbot wrote the speech, Shapiro turned his attention to the regulatory area. The regulatory field is poised to once again influence the next stage of innovation. The CTA’s role, he said, is for government policies to encourage innovation and growth rather than stifle it. Part of that, Shapiro said, includes lowering the barriers to entry for anyone looking to enter the ecosystem, allowing startups to live in the space alongside large incumbents. will be

He said we need regulation, not that we don’t want legislation or regulation. According to Shapiro, the regulation sets the ground rules so idea makers won’t have to ask government permission before they can innovate.

However, he expressed concern about some recent policy moves, which he believed could hamper the growth of the tech industry. Shapiro said we need rules that enable competitive markets but don’t protect existing competitors. Sadly, the US Federal Trade Commission has moved from decades of bipartisan support to a simple “what’s best for consumers?” criteria. When evaluating antitrust issues such as takeovers.

Instead, the FTC said it had moved to a stance of upholding what was best for its incumbent competitors, which Shapiro called the antithesis of innovation and the free market, damaging the country’s position of economic leadership. Said it could be given.

More recently, U.S. regulators and legislators have caught up with international technology policies such as the European General Data Protection Regulation, which came into effect in 2018. Policies on such fronts are still pieced together.

Main technical issue

In another session at CES, three U.S. Senators shared some of the key technology issues facing Congress today, and some national priorities around cybersecurity, broadband, and emerging technologies. have outlined. Senator Jackie Rosen of Nevada led the delegation on stage. She is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; and several other committees.

Rosen said they intend to strengthen cybersecurity in each country. To do that, she said, they need to invest in cybersecurity talent. we have to have the talent to do it. We have to nurture that talent. This includes legislation to work with other senators to strengthen healthcare cybersecurity and to create a cybersecurity apprenticeship program.

Senator Ben Ray Luzin of New Mexico and Senator Mark R. Warner of Virginia joined her on stage to discuss policy goals to foster innovation and opportunity for the masses .

Lujn said it will focus on issues such as bridging the digital divide, especially in rural states, a focus on digital equity, and digital literacy. He said the Federal Communications Commission is working to define, rule and update maps of digital equity for high-speed broadband connections. This is part of our efforts to address the digital divide in hard-to-reach communities. But he had concerns that some areas of the country might still be left behind in the process. No. For example, economic power may be an excuse for skipping high-speed broadband connections in minority areas.

competition with China

Warner said a key issue for the country right now is technology competition with China, which is factored into security and political concerns.Technology and national security are inextricably linked. Yes, he said. Warner is particularly concerned that Chinese entities are at the forefront of 5G wireless, possibly setting standards and protocols that other countries will follow. Warner said Warner and his colleagues will look into artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced engineering, synthetic biology, and more. All four of these domains could require some level of federal investment, he said.

Warner said putting certain guardrails on social media, especially in response to alleged manipulation of the US election by Russia, will be his technology priority in the new year. The fact that we’re doing nothing means that we’re goose eggs, from privacy to basics like saying there should be reporting requirements for political advertising online, just like we have for television and radio.

He said a lack of leadership at the national level has hurt the US when it comes to recent technology concerns legislation, led by policy decisions in Europe and California. I think we need to go back to privacy legislation, Warner said. I think we need to go back to data portability and interoperability. These are all bipartisan. You should come back and see the dark pattern. I think Section 230 needs to be discussed endlessly.

This was a reference to part of the US Communications Decency Act, which gives websites certain exemptions from liability for third-party content displayed on their platforms. He said there are ways to protect free speech, but with reasonable restrictions around 230. While many good things have come out of social media, there has also been a dark side.

Warner also wants to work on cybersecurity, and would like to see further developments in cyber incident reporting legislation and basic cyber standards for the IoT and connected devices. He said he intends to pay special attention to healthcare from a security perspective. I don’t think I could have done this correctly.

Part of the problem, Warner said, is the number of entities within the federal government involved in cyber-related health care, which he calls a spaghetti mess, and why he wants to streamline the space. Are you there?

