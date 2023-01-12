Workers who trained Google’s search algorithm finally get raises thanks to union action





Image Credit: Getty Images

The AWU-CWA said Wednesday that thousands of Google contract workers responsible for training and evaluating the engine’s search results will receive historic pay increases this year after the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA’s multi-month campaign. Announced.

According to an AWU-CWA press release, the employees are based at AI training vendor RaterLabs. Known as appraisers, these workers were previously paid only $10 an hour, but now earn $14 or $14.50 an hour, depending on experience. AWU-CWA estimates that the raise will affect 3,000 to 5,000 workers and add about $10 million to total salaries.

This is the first pay increase won by Google, parent company Alphabet, and a union representing workers in the extended workforce, which includes contract workers.

“Our work as Google evaluators is critical to Google’s success. member Michelle Curtis said. “While $14.50 is a step forward, he is still short of $15.00, the minimum amount Google has set for extended workers, and includes many other benefits not currently recognized by us. It is not.”

In 2019, Google set wage and benefits standards for all extended workforces served in the United States: temps and vendors with access to the system. “All members of the Google-provided extended workforce working in the United States should be paid at least $15 per hour,” the standard reads. “Where the minimum wage is more than $15 per hour, he is expected to comply with higher requirements.”

Google set a compliance date for this standard in 2020, but this past May, employees began demanding that Alphabet apply the standard not only to its own employees, but also to its contractors. After negotiations with RaterLabs and its parent company Appen in October, the pay increase was announced on December 21, 2022 and finalized a week later. The new charges he entered into force on January 1, 2023.

Another Alphabet contract worker and union member, Jay Buchanan, said, “Every time I asked about low wages, I got conflicting answers from Google and RaterLabs about who is responsible for our livelihoods.” The only reason people have received such overdue raises is because we overcame multiple hurdles to organizing.We have met the promised standards as members of Google’s extended workforce. We urge Google to hold all contractors accountable for delivering salaries and benefits that

Neither Google nor Appen responded to Motherboard’s request for comment.

RaterLabs employees are responsible for training, testing and evaluating Google’s search results by assessing how accurately our algorithms respond to prompts and the relevance and quality of our ads. These jobs are often long and tedious, with minimal rewards or benefits, and the people who do them are driving AI from behind the scenes. Large companies such as Meta and Amazon typically outsource this work to contract workers outside the United States to avoid having to include it in their benefits schedules. As such, unionizing contract workers and evaluators to demand higher wages is much less likely to win them over.

Parul Kool, Software Engineer and AWU-CWA Chair, said: “We commend the strong organizing by RaterLabs members and call on Google to ensure that all workers within the external workforce receive the salaries, benefits and resources they deserve. increase.”

