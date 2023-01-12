German cartel office objects to Google data processing The Register





Germany’s competition regulator said Google users did not have enough choice about whether and to what extent they consented to “extensive processing of data across services”, citing technology It added that the giant should change its “data processing” terms and practices.

In a statement dissenting this morning, the Federal Cartel Office said, “The options presented so far are not particularly transparent enough and are too general.”

He also noted the infamous tendency for users to click, click, click to hide boxes, and the engineering choices behind it, stating: Data processing across the Service than not agreeing to this. “

It also states that it should be allowed to “restrict the processing of data to the specific services it uses” and “make it possible to distinguish the purposes for which the data are processed”.

The competition regulator sent its first letter to Google on December 23rd. This was the day before everything shut down for Christmas in Germany. However, this statement of opposition has given Google an opportunity to present its own case and offer commitments and suggestions to allay the federal cartel’s concerns. If not compelling enough, Germany will formally ban Google from continuing this practice. We plan to make a decision by the end of 2023.

German law is more advanced than EU digital market law. why?

If this seems pretty close to a European competition decision, it’s because it’s just the German authorities involved in the case. It is moving under Section 19a, but points out that the European Digital Markets Act (aka DMA, enforced exclusively by the European Commission) will likely also apply. Certain future Google services.

Residents of Germany, for obvious historical reasons, are strongly against sharing personal data and are suspicious of things like surveillance. The laws regulating this have strong support, and politicians in the country are well aware of it, resulting in relatively strong legislation.

For example, in Google Street View, the streets of many German cities have blurry or blank spots, and dragging a pegman down the street may not have a place to land. This comes after the government argued in 2010 to allow people to request that their residences be blurred or removed as a condition of allowing Google to operate Street View, with approximately 250,000 people Because you opted out. Between 2008 and 2010, when it was later discovered that in addition to taking photos of homes for Street View, it scanned for wireless networks within range and stored data (including Wi-Fi headers). , the tech giant has been fined by German regulators (and others). authorities around the world), against the backdrop of widespread outrage.

Google has deleted the collected data.

An EU-wide complaint? It’s coming….

The infamous Section 19a and DMA were developed at the same time, but as Germany points out, “partially exceed” future requirements for DMA. Both laws are expected to battle “internet giants” such as Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple and Microsoft.

The future requirements of the DMA, which came into force last November, include provisions to also address data processing across services, if and when they include “so-called core platform services” that have yet to be specified. Applies only to by the European Commission.

The Cartel’s office said of the move: Measured against requirements under new competition rules for large digital companies.Companies must give users sufficient choice over how their data is processed . “

Google is just the latest big tech platform to hit GWB Section 19a. Its main function is to enable the German competition authorities to intervene early in sectors where individual companies have a “gatekeeper” function. competitive effect.

In the first six months after the law took effect, the cartel’s office has filed lawsuits against four of the five tech giants.

A guard dog that not only growls

And the law has some teeth. The Federal Cartel Office claimed Meta won a lawsuit under the same law last November after removing the VR glasses, formerly known as Oculus, from her Facebook login. Meta moved after he received a May 2022 Watchdog ruling that blocked him from selling the device in Germany, contingent on the existence of a Facebook account, he would not be allowed to use an Oculus. rice field. German VR fans can now purchase and use them with a “meta account” that doesn’t link all their Facebook contacts and data.

The head of the federal cartel, Andreas Mundt, said at the time that the question of how that data would be processed in relation to Meta’s other “various services” had not yet been resolved, and that the cartel’s office said he would not close the book on the subject until this was established.

Google issued the following statement: resolve their concerns. ”

