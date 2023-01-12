The tech sector that will define 2023





Early in 2023, the world is at the apex of high-tech evolution.

Deep technologies such as quantum, AI, and machine learning are fundamentally changing our world on a scale similar to, and perhaps to a greater extent than, the changes that have occurred with the introduction of computers into our daily lives over the past 50 years. will change.

Global challenges continue to attract attention and investment to various climate technology areas that require disruptive technologies.

Biotechnology, food technology in general, and alternative proteins in particular. Agritech, energy and water technology hold the solutions to humanity’s greatest challenges.

Israel has a definite role

Investment in the global technology sector has increased steadily year-on-year, reaching a total of $329.2 billion in the first three quarters of 2022.

This is also true for the Israeli tech sector, where total tech funding in 2022 will reach $14.9 billion, surpassing all previous years except 2021.

Israel will continue to be a major player in the evolution of high tech.

Despite some problems, contrary to recent headlines, there is currently no crisis in Israel’s high-tech industry. Israeli tech has seen wars and crises, survived them all, and continues to thrive.

Innovation fueled by a vibrant entrepreneurial culture, robust technological infrastructure, and a highly skilled workforce with the highest number of startups per capita in the world, Israel is one of Israel’s most precious natural resources.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, speaking at the MIXiii Health-Tech.IL conference in Jerusalem in November 2022. Photo credit: Abigail Leichman

High tech accounts for 15 percent of Israel’s GDP, more than 50 percent of industrial exports, more than 10 percent of all employees, and about 25 percent of domestic tax revenue for all Israeli salaried workers.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. Photo courtesy of IIA

In the first half of 2022, there were 70% more investment rounds and almost three times more funding than in the first half of 2019, pre-Covid-19.

Tech employees who lose their jobs in 2022 will be redirected to other companies with decent wages. This will adjust wages and make the economy more productive.

At the same time, the shortage of skilled talent in both technical and business roles continues to need to be addressed. Last May, he was reported to have 33,000 job openings in Israel.

We must also focus on R&D and diversification in the tech field, where competition with other countries is fierce.

4 strategic sectors

In this new year, we at the Israel Innovation Authority will continue to focus on technologies and ecosystems including:

AI enables highly accurate solutions to complex problems with very high levels of accuracy.

The economic and social potential of the AI ​​revolution is immense. This creates a global race and intense competition for long-term leadership.

A key component of this race is skilled personnel. Working with AI requires academic education and advanced degrees, creating a global bottleneck and talent shortage.

QST can affect many areas, mainly in areas such as sensors, coding, communications, materials, and data processing.

State work with a budget of 1.25 billion shekels (approximately $360 million) in 2021 to accelerate Israel’s readiness for emerging technologies given the recent development of this technology in Israel and around the world The plan was implemented.

Combining biology and advanced engineering disciplines, we use natural mechanics and technology models to improve the quality of healthcare services and transform the healthcare and life sciences industry.

This has the opportunity for Israel to take a leading position in providing innovative solutions to global climate challenges, and the use of these technologies by the Israeli economy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. sectors that have the opportunity to address domestic climate challenges as part of global efforts to

Israel’s climate technology delegation to COP27 in Egypt. Photo courtesy of PLANETech

True innovation comes with high risk and potential market failure. By investing in high-risk and early-stage areas, the government, through the Israel Innovation Authority, provides the necessary infrastructure and support to stimulate and ensure a thriving innovation ecosystem. It also ensures room for private sector investors to participate, facilitating the invention of disruptive technologies that will reshape the future.

Dror Bin is CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, an independent, publicly funded institution whose mission is to promote innovation, entrepreneurship and disruptive technologies as leverage for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

