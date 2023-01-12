7 million tech fund to decarbonize freight and spur innovation





The government has launched a new fund to help small businesses develop greener and more efficient freight solutions.

A $7 million government support fund, launched on 9 January 2023, could make shipping of goods across the UK more efficient and cleaner.

The Freight Innovation Fund (FIF) is available to up to 36 small and medium enterprises (SMEs). We then work with industry leaders to make freight more efficient, resilient and greener, including how to improve the way freight moves between rail, road and sea transport. to develop innovations in

By giving innovators a chance to test their ideas, the fund aims to help SMEs deploy new technologies and ways of working that enable significant efficiency gains and emission reductions across the sector. increase. This includes how containers can be better organized so that they can be dismantled more easily at the end of their journey, and how links between rail, sea and road transport can be improved.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said:

Our freight industry is vital to supporting the economy and keeping the UK moving. That’s why it’s important to invest in new innovations that make it greener and faster.

The fund will help develop a future pipeline of innovations that can be deployed to accelerate new ideas and technologies, create jobs and make goods more quickly and easily available to everyone.

The Innovation Fund was unveiled last year in the Government’s Future Cargo Plan, the first-ever cross-modal and cross-government plan for the UK’s freight sector. This covers five priorities for the freight sector identified in the plan, including cost-effective, reliable, resilient, environmentally sustainable and socially valued. and

For example, national supply chain recovery across industries by working to strengthen the capacity of freight networks to anticipate, absorb, resist, or avoid disruptions and to recover quickly when disruptions occur. can increase power.

The fund aims specifically to support ideas and technologies that address three long-standing problems in the freight sector.

Lack of large-scale cross-industry data collection and sharing among different modes of freight transport such as road, rail, and sea improve traffic for freight deliveries at ports across multiple modes of transport, with the potential to have knock-on effects on timing, efficiency and predictability of the rest of the journey.

The Government’s Future Cargo Plan is a strategy for government and industry to work closely together to provide world-class, seamless freight flows across the UK’s roads, rail, sea, air and canals. increase.

The plan also explains how identifying a national freight network will help us better understand freight movements and their value to the economy.

TheFIF builds on previous government initiatives designed to support increased research and development in the freight industry. Previous technologies supported by other funds include:

Hypermile has developed an artificial intelligence program that provides real-time feedback to help heavy-haulage vehicle drivers save fuel. Fishbone Solutions has developed a program that uses freight car vibration data and artificial intelligence analysis to determine if freight cars are functioning properly. CGA Simulation is a tool that simulates urban environments to predict optimal locations for infrastructure and enables radical development of logistics

Provided by the Connected Places Catapult, the fund will allow small businesses to access technical and business support from the organization.

Nicola YatesOBE, CEO of Connected Places Catapult, said:

The UK moves 1.6 billion tonnes of freight each year using a variety of means of transport, and it’s never been faster or easier. The freight sector makes a significant contribution to our economy and contributes significantly to our domestic carbon footprint.

Today, we are pleased to work with the Department of Transportation to launch this Freight Innovation Fund as part of our future freight strategy. The fund will work with innovators and industry partners to develop a pipeline of technology and data innovations that address the emerging needs of the freight sector, with resilience, efficiency and carbon reduction at the heart of the sector’s future. helps to ensure that

Kate Jennings, Policy Director, LogisticsUK, said:

Efficient logistics are essential for the UK and as a sector businesses are innovating to reduce emissions while ensuring the availability of the products that homes, businesses and public services rely on every day. Achieving the UK’s net zero target is a challenge that our members are committed to, but achieving it will require continued partnership between government and industry. The Innovation Fund will provide a welcome route for member organizations to develop and access the technologies needed to move goods in an increasingly green and cost-effective manner.

Small businesses will benefit from the Freight Innovation Fund Accelerator. It provides innovators with bespoke business support to enable them to access private investment. You will also benefit from the Freight Innovation Cluster, a community of innovators within the freight industry that hosts regular networking events and activities.

