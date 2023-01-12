How to install Google One VPN on MacOS





I am a big advocate of using a VPN. Especially if you’re on the go and connected to a network you’re not sure you can trust. With a VPN, all data sent from your machine is encrypted and anonymized.

Adding a VPN is especially important if you’re sending sensitive data and don’t want a third party intercepting that information and using it against you.

I’ve been using Google One VPN on Android since its release and have been very pleased with the results.

So when Google released a client for MacOS, I wanted to install and use it.

And what is the cheapest VPN that actually works and protects my data?

Now, I will explain how to install and use it on MacOS.

How to install Google One VPN on MacOSRequirements

Get this VPN up and running. All you need is a MacOS device (Intel or Apple Silicon based device) and a valid Google account. that’s it.

Once the file is downloaded, open Finder, navigate to the Google One dmg file and double click it. Double-click the VpnByGoogleOne.pkg file when prompted and follow the simple installation wizard.

Installing Google One VPN on MacOS is very easy.

Image: Jack Warren

Google One VPN is now installed and ready for configuration.

Image: Jack Warren

Click the on/off slider and you’ll get a warning that Google One has blocked your VPN. In that popup[システム設定を開く]Click. In the window that appears,[セキュリティ]find the section[許可]Click.

The VPN will not work until Google One VPN is allowed on your system.

Image: Jack Warren

At this point, Google One VPN is running to encrypt and anonymize your network traffic.

Also: Use these VPNs for complete privacy in Chrome (no, extensions don’t cut it).

You can see the VPN running by clicking the lock icon in the top bar. You can see that your VPN is enabled and your online activity is private.

Google One VPN is installed and allowed to run.

Image: Jack Warren

Congratulations. An extra layer of security has been added to MacOS devices. Network speeds will drop slightly, but the extra privacy trade-off you get is worth it.

