Google mobility data shows the San Francisco metropolitan area will be the most office-avoiding area in the nation by 2022





San Francisco has been the slowest to return to in-person work since the pandemic compared to more than 50 metropolitan areas, according to Google’s mobility data, and it looks set to do so in 2023.

Data from Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports shows that business trips to San Francisco workplaces in October 2022 are nearly 40% lower than they were in January 2020.

Google’s report, which was decommissioned in October 2022, is based on data from anonymous Google users who have the Location History setting turned on for their account and may not be representative of all users. I have. Google uses location tracking and map route data to quantify where people are visiting. These locations are grouped into categories such as workplaces, retail and recreational locations, including locations such as offices and production facilities.

In mid-April 2020, time spent at work in San Francisco plummeted to 70% of what it was at the beginning of the year. Despite some growth, these Google users in San Francisco will spend 37% less time at work as of October 2022 than they did pre-pandemic. each pandemic.

Many cities are in the 30% to 35% range, but San Francisco’s chief economist, Ted Egan, says the phenomenon of people distancing themselves from work is probably unique to San Francisco to some extent.

One reason might be that people are limping to work. Bay Area transit is recovering slower than other comparable cities, according to Egan, and one reason he might have is that people aren’t interested in going downtown these days.

Egan compared San Francisco to New York. Nightlife is returning in New York, and housing rents that aren’t happening in downtown San Francisco are returning to Manhattan, Egan said. It’s probably a kind of general lethargy downtown, and it’s a bit of a vicious circle because office workers really need to come back to revitalize the neighborhoods people are used to.

Still, given that the city’s downtown is a major source of income for the city, these hollowed-out office spaces could have a significant impact on the city’s financial prospects. office operations contributed to three-quarters of the city’s GDP.

Few places in San Francisco have seen the inflation-adjusted sales tax recovery reach pre-pandemic levels, especially downtown, Egan said. Missing office workers, missing residents, and hotel guests, usually customers of those businesses, were missing.

Adriana Rezal is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected]

