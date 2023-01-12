With Business Connect, Apple will intensify competition with Google Maps





Today Apple introduced a new feature called Business Connect. It is primarily intended for brick-and-mortar businesses such as restaurants and retail stores. This allows companies to access and update information in cards that represent the company in apps such as Apple Maps.

This is done through the new web portal at businessconnect.apple.com. Create an Apple ID or log in with an existing ID to search Apple’s database of locations and claim your location, or create a new one from scratch.

From there, update details such as opening hours, address, search category and subcategory, and “About” text. You can also adjust the exact location of the pin on the map to reflect the location of the entrance.

In addition to that existing information, Business Connect provides a way to upload a photo and set a cover image and branding for your location page. Additionally, you can customize the specific “actions” available on the card. For example, a grocery store can add an “action” to order from his Instacart location, or a venue can include an action to reserve parking on SpotHero.

Finally, a section of the card called “Showcase” can be a catchall for highlighting or featured actions or information, such as limited-time specials or incentives, or special announcements.

In recent years, Apple has expanded the places a card or information from it can appear. In addition to Maps, cards appear in Wallet, Messages, and search results via Siri or Spotlight. Any updates made to the card by the business owner will be reflected in all of these locations, not just the map.Apple’s focus continues to expand

Historically, Apple has pulled some of this data from Yelp, and that partnership continues. Yelp data will continue to populate many cards, and Yelp user reviews and photos will continue to appear in cards.

Nonetheless, the move puts Apple in direct competition with Yelp and Google, dividing the time and energy of small business owners and marketers. We also offer an Insights page with metrics such as “Tap this place” and visits to specific search queries that led users to discover your business. Apple hopes that businesses that sign up will be amazed at the number of referrals they get from these sources, and therefore believes it’s worth taking the time to update and maintain the card.

For large enterprises with many locations, Apple introduces the Business Connect API. This API is also provided to listing agencies.

At least for now, Apple isn’t charging companies to use these features, but they’re part of a bigger shift for the company to focus more on data, search, and services in addition to product experiences. The first advantage of Siri and Maps is the improved quality and reliability of search results, making them one of the most popular uses of both, and the perceived usefulness of both compared to Google and others. That is.

