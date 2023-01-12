Merging the best of French and Ukrainian innovation, Kyiv’s La French raises $50M for Ukrainian VC push





A 50 million VC fund was established in collaboration with the Startup Association, which represents the relationship between the French and Ukrainian startup communities.

Called the Ukraine Phoenix Fund, the new VC fund is poised to make early-stage investments in Ukraine, backed by local mentorship, accelerator programs and government-led partnerships.

Led by a Maestro of Digital Transformation with connections to both participating countries. His French-American, Dominique Piotet, has been enacting digital for decades for Fortune 500 companies. In 2019 he moved to Kyiv, where he headed the Unit.City Innovation Complex and he La French Startup Group, where he served as CEO.

Regarding the funding, Piotet said:

“Also, in this sector, it’s not about talking about reconstruction, it’s about accelerating construction. will reach.”

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a difference with the money to help Ukraine after Macron promised to boost Paris’ response to Kyiv’s post-war reconstruction efforts.

At a bilateral conference between France and Ukraine on the topic held in Paris last month, Macron noted that for centuries, economic reconstruction has been crucial in determining the aftermath of major conflicts.

During the day-long event, stakeholders explored potential avenues for developing Ukraine’s capabilities in energy, agriculture, water supply, IT and health. France and surrounding countries have reportedly pledged $1 billion to help deliver railroads, bridges and other reconstruction assets. The billion figure is also seen as an overall target for inbound VC investment in war-torn Ukraine.

Piotet, on the other hand, has been working to support his adopted home since the day Russia declared war. Primarily, he supports humanitarian aid channels that utilize his 3D printing technology to help build new schools and homes for displaced Ukrainian refugees and communities in a program known as Humanitarian Innovative Technology. I’ve been looking.

HIT has assisted 100,000 refugees since the war began and is now nearing its 3D printing ambitions in recovery efforts. 100 young Ukrainian refugees will be enrolled in the world’s first 3D printed school.

Piote concludes:

We aim for influence and global scale with growth potential and investment attractiveness, and we aim to exceed our targets to achieve our goals.

