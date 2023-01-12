Google claims it didn’t block competitors to kill US government antitrust lawsuit





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) said on Thursday it had broken an agreement with Apple and others to make Google the default search engine, and a court ruled against the company. ‘s antitrust lawsuit should be dismissed. It prevents smartphone makers from advertising their rivals.

A statement released in an edited version of a motion asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed last month previews the tech giant’s claims in a high-stakes lawsuit expected to go to trial in September.

If Google loses, it could be forced to spin off key assets.

In December, Google told Judge Amit Mehta of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in antitrust lawsuits filed by the Justice Department in 2020 with 11 states and related lawsuits filed by 35 states, most notably Colorado. I asked that both complaints be dismissed.

A Justice Department lawsuit filed by the Trump administration alleges that Google violated antitrust laws in the way it maintained its dominance in search and search advertising. For example, he pointed out that Google pays billions of dollars a year to make Google search the default on devices such as Apple (AAPL.O) and LG Electronics Inc (066570.KS).

In a 51-page filing, Google argued that Mehta should dismiss the Justice Department lawsuit. Contracts with Apple and others allow it to promote rivals such as Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) search engine Bing.

The company also said its search engine is popular with browsers and consumers because of its quality, and it would be inappropriate to demand that governments refrain from competing to make Google the default on smartphones. claimed to be.

“To require Google not to compete too hard, or to require browser developers to redesign their products to give their customers a worse experience, would be turning competition laws upside down,” the company filed. said in the document.

The company also argued that there is no evidence that the deals Google has made related to its Google Assistant and Internet of Things devices are anti-competitive.

Google faces additional antitrust allegations from dozens of states. Lawsuits by Colorado and others, also filed in 2020, allege that Google unlawfully restricted competitors’ ability to manipulate the Search Ads 360 tool used by advertisers to manage their online marketing campaigns. doing. It also claims that Google violated antitrust laws to sabotage rivals such as travel websites.

Biden, Republicans and Democrats Banded Against Big Tech ‘Abuse’ – WSJ

Reporting by Diane Bartz. Edited by Alexandra Alper and Lisa Shumaker

