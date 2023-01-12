Microsoft could challenge Google with ChatGPT





With ChatGPT’s surge in recent months and the impact of Dall-E 2 in the first half of 2022, Microsoft is finally profiting from its investment in OpenAI.

Since then, ChatGBT, an easy-to-use query-based language model trained on a huge knowledge repository, has rapidly become an international sensation and is known to usher in a new era of mass AI. OpenAI’s Dell-E technology does the same for text-to-image applications, where users can easily ask the model to create complex and diverse images.

According to multiple media reports, the company may soon invest another $10 billion in OpenAI to bring its chat model into the Bing search engine.

some truth

Still, the report may have some accuracy.

“There’s very likely a lot of speculation going on within Microsoft to figure out exactly what they plan to do with these things. [OpenAI offerings]Forrester analyst William McKeon-White said:

Additionally, although there has been no confirmation from Microsoft, there are strong indications that Microsoft plans to put more money into OpenAI, said Dan Miller, an analyst and founder of Opus Research. said.

“We bring OpenAI intellectual property to all kinds of computing infrastructure powered by Microsoft operating systems, application software, and search resources. [makes this] This is a good opportunity,” Miller said.

ChatGPT vs Bing vs Google Search

If Microsoft goes ahead and tries to bring ChatGPT into Bing, making Bing an alternative or strong competitor to Google Search is a tall order.

“This is a step in the right direction and will help, but it will be one element of Google’s offering,” McKeon-White said.

He pointed out that Google Search has several components. First, Google can pull out the user’s intent behind the search. This is a feature that currently does not exist in ChatGPT.

Next, we provide an overview of the information that is the functionality that ChatGPT currently has. This feature allows users to search for specific items and aggregate all information about the origin of the request.

Google also provides information inventory and search engine optimization, the ability for Google to recognize and rank sites. This is another feature that ChatGPT lacks.

OpenAI also trained ChatGPT on a large amount of data, but overall the platform’s data is not current (it will only be updated until the end of 2021) and may be inaccurate, McKeon-White said. says.

“Today we have all these additional features that need to be put in place before they can really be fully useful,” he said.

McKeon-White added that having a human involved in verifying the accuracy of the information generated is important, especially for enterprise users.

According to Michael Bennett, Curriculum Director and Business Lead for Responsible AI at Northeastern University, ChatGPT has some issues, but many still find it an attractive alternative to Google Search. thinking about.

“Some users find it better in terms of content and speed because they don’t have to search all the way down to individual web pages,” he said. While Google Search provides thousands of web pages based on your search, ChatGPT narrows your search by providing answers to specific questions.

Additionally, ChatGPT can create web content and entire web pages. This can be a problem for Google’s ad-based business model if Google’s ads are placed on those web pages.

“It still lacks credibility, so the content may not be accurate or even logical,” Bennett continued. “Advertisements placed by Google may be tainted by relationships if placed on such websites.”

But ChatGPT is most likely to improve and update quickly, he said.

“So even if the gap is an issue now, it will shrink,” he said.

But even if ChatGPT can’t compete with Google, ChatGPT has changed the way people perceive search, Miller said.

“Search itself will have a new look and feel,” he said. “Whether Google is using his LaMDA investment [language model] Or Microsoft leverages all OpenAI resources to expose search to a better front end. “

