Google users don’t have enough choice over data processing, says German antitrust watchdog • TechCrunch





Bad news for Germany’s Google – antitrust watchdog issues preliminary statement objecting to data processing terms, now calling on tech giant to give more choices about what to do with users’ information He said he was planning to

The Bundeskartellamt, or Federal Cartel Office (FCO), is investigating Google’s terms of use regarding the processing of user data from May 2021.

At issue is how Google collects and connects user data across multiple services, and whether it gives users enough choice when it comes to profiling them for ad targeting. This has attracted the attention of antitrust regulators, as lack of consumer choice could have a negative impact on competition.

“The Federal Cartel tentatively concludes that under current conditions, users are not given sufficient choice as to whether and to what extent they consent to the extensive processing of their data across their services. “Even the options presented so far are not particularly transparent and too general,” the FCO wrote in a press release. “According to the current assessment of the German Federal Carterum, it is particularly necessary to be able to restrict the processing of data to the specific services used by the user in order to have sufficient choice. I have to.

“Furthermore, the choices offered must not be designed in such a way that it is easier for users to consent to the processing of their data across the Service than not to consent. As a precautionary measure, including for security purposes. The retention and processing of data generally and indiscriminately across services is not permitted without giving users a choice, without the specific reasons of We plan to require companies to do so.”

A year ago, German regulators confirmed that the ad tech giant fell under a special abuse control regime passed in early 2021 as an update to the national competition law. take proactive steps to remedy the anti-competitive practices it identifies; This means that German competition regulators are already empowered to order amendments at Google more effectively than traditional “after the fact” antitrust laws.

In a statement, Watchdog president Andreas Mundt added: Google’s business model relies heavily on processing user data. Established access to relevant data collected from many different services gives Google a strategic advantage over other companies. Google’s practices must be measured against the requirements under new competition rules for large digital companies. Businesses should give users ample choice in how their data is handled.

Google will be given an opportunity to comment on the FCO’s objections as administrative proceedings continue. And the tech giants could try to justify their practices to regulators or offer proposed remedies to alleviate their concerns. FCO survey of last year’s news showcase products).

According to the Bundeskartellamt, the final decision on the issues expected this year.

Google has been contacted for comment on the statement of objection. Update: A Google spokesperson said:

People expect us to operate our business responsibly by maintaining a user-first product experience and continuously updating our services to meet regulatory expectations. . We will continue to engage constructively with the FCO and try to resolve their concerns.

If the FCO moves forward and requires Google to give users a meaningful choice to opt out of cross-service tracking, it could have broad implications (aka data companies collect from their own users). .

(Note: Three years ago, Google announced plans to remove support for third-party tracking technologies in its Chrome browser and switch to a more privacy-preserving alternative to ad targeting (a.k.a. a “privacy sandbox” proposal). The project, which is under strict regulatory oversight by the UK competition watchdog.)

Google’s planned removal of support for tracking cookies has sparked competitive complaints from local publishers and others in the marketing industry. Search, web services such as YouTube, Google Maps, and mobile through Google’s Android platform.

This makes it difficult for Google to combine first-party data and to match Google’s own ability to build super-profiles of its users by tracking users across multiple mainstream services it owns. It suggests that regulatory mandates to reduce competitiveness could be very important. Advantage in the world of post-tracking cookies.

And while the FCO’s directive to Google to curtail its ability to combine usage across different services applies only to operations in Germany, the European Union is now enforcing similar measures against competition regulation in the form of Digital Markets Act. Pre-Updated (DMA) — This may impose (broader) obligations or restrictions on how Google processes data across blocks.

The DMA, which entered into force last November and will come into force this year, will apply a series of pre-rules to core platform services of designated tech giants after the European Commission has been designated as an Internet gatekeeper.

That work is expected to take place in the next few months, and while it’s widely expected that Google will be subject to the Pan-EU Special Abuse Regime, it remains to be seen which services will be designated as core platform services under the DMA. I do not know.

It is worth emphasizing that there is a difference in approach between the German special abuse regime and DMA. Her FCO behavior here, therefore, would not be exactly replicated by the Commission’s application of the DMA. But while the latter — pan-EU regulations — will have primary application once they are fully operational, domestic regulations (such as the one the FCO applies here to Google), subject to specific rules on disputes, They can continue to be applied in parallel. observable (so basically the usage should be complementary).

This suggests that Google will likely not be able to rely on DMA to get out of the more stringent restrictions that apply to its operations in Germany, which is also the EU’s largest consumer market. Therefore, FCO intervention remains important.

The regulator’s press release notes that the lawsuit against Google is based on an assessment of German competition law, but also suggests that the DMA “is likely to apply to certain Google services in the future.” I’m here.

“The DMA also contains provisions addressing data processing across services, but this only applies where so-called core platform services are involved, which require designation by the European Commission,” it added. “The current procedures under the national provisions under Section 19a of the GWB partially exceed the future requirements of the DMA. .”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/11/google-germany-data-processing-fco-statement-of-objections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos