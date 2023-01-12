The Most Promising Google Pixel Products of 2023





We may be only a few days into this glorious new year, but those alive are pretty excited about what 2023 has in store.

This odd-numbered ion is fast becoming the go-to ion when it comes to Pixel-flavoured products. Building on the long-standing momentum of his homegrown Android product, Google is gearing up for a potentially transformative launch year.

The most talked about Pixel prize right now is undoubtedly the recurring (and still completely unofficial) foldable Pixel smartphone, known as the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad. Which daily rumors have you read recently?

But while the concept of a foldable smartphone is novel, and while Google’s possible entry into that game might seem like an interesting idea on the surface, the supposedly foldable Pixel is the one to watch. Not a product worthy of

No: The humble-looking Pixel tablet is the only Pixel product in 2023 that should really be eyeing at this moment.

Well, I know: Google has been talking about the Pixel Tablet for quite some time, but it doesn’t necessarily feel like the world’s most amazing device. , with a more in-depth preview at the company’s hardware shindig in October. This point.

But lest this perfectly marinated square be seen as just another thing Google has done, the Pixel tablet is surprisingly important, and on a level that some Google gadgets achieve. Consider these three reasons why they are even extremely important:

1. Your Pixel tablet is completely new and original

If you really stop and think about it, the Pixel tablet is poised to mark the first time in a long time that Google is announcing not just a whole new type of device, but a whole new approach to thinking about device types. technology.

Indeed, the majority of recent Pixel launches fall into the former category.

The Pixel Watch is great, but really it’s just a new version of an existing concept that Google itself has been iterating on for weeks. The purportedly upcoming Pixel Fold, aside from my widespread complaints about its form, is mostly just Google’s take on what other phone makers are already doing. Think all the way back to the first appearance of Android tablets. These devices were, for the most part, a sudden reaction to the sudden success of the first iPad. Some were decent, some were perfectly comfortable to use, but nothing really new or original in that realm. was running only

The Pixel Tablet is about to tell a very different story. From everything we’ve seen so far, Google isn’t just creating its own version of its current tablet, it’s taking a step back and reimagining what a tablet should be.

And on that note…

2. Pixel tablets could create a whole new technology category

Rather paradoxically, calling the Pixel Tablet a “tablet” is a bit misleading.

The whole point of the Pixel Tablet, based on what Google has told us so far, is that it’s not just another tablet like almost every slate-style screen we’ve seen in the last 13 years. .

I mean, think about it. Most tablets, both on the Android and iOS side, fall somewhere between “Like a phone but bigger” and “Like a laptop but a little less powerful”. (There are, of course, his Chromebook computers that are convertibles, but they’re like their own can of worms.)

With the Pixel Tablet, Google aims to really rethink how humans actually use these products and what purpose we claimed they served. Put down, we’re working to create a whole new kind of framework for how tablets work and fit into our lives.

This is an interesting kind of new hybrid mashup

As explained by Google, the basic idea is that tablets are mostly home devices for most people, so they mostly act as a communal Smart-Display style screen and then whatever the user chooses. It makes sense to act as up, recognize you, and use it to get into your own personal affairs whenever the need arises.

It’s a very short version of the role the Pixel tablet seems destined to play. This is the next-generation Android tablet model that revolves around a shared docking display surface, making it the hub of your home and/or office and, first and foremost, empowering everyone with basic information and contextual intelligence for mass consumption. is a method of displaying

However, unlike today’s smart displays, the Pixel tablet’s ultimate ambition seems to be to provide a fully customizable and information-rich environment in docked form. On the homefront and business environment.

And when you factor in that authorized users can pick it up, sign in, and use it as a real personal device, it suddenly gets a whole different kind of appeal than anything else. Hardly a tablet, not exactly a smart display either. Create your own class of products.

In other words, all signs point to Google not planning to go head-to-head with the iPad or offer a traditional Android tablet model. Instead, it seems set to create its own entirely new category that can, at least in theory, set standards and force everyone else to catch up. It is becoming increasingly clear that levels are ready to support similar objectives.

last but not least…

3. Pixel tablets are our first look at an influential new presence within Android

It’s understandable to see the Pixel Tablet as just another fleeting Google project that is set to be abandoned. After all, Google itself boldly declared that the Android tablet was finished just a few years ago (insert exasperated sigh here).

As Android Intelligence first reported last year, Google is a new force within its Android ranks and a figure with a lot of significant history.

He is a man named Rich Miner. If his name doesn’t ring a bell soon, let us know in January 2021.

Miner was one of Android’s original co-founders alongside Andy Rubin. I interviewed him in 2016 for my podcast (now unpublished) to hear all about his winding road in the tech world on mobile. He played a key role in the birth of his Android and helped shape its direction during the first few years of its existence. Today, he may not be a household name, but his influence definitely helped Android grow into its current form.

Miner left Android in 2010 to work for Google’s venture capital arm. In 2016, he took a position to lead some mysterious new Google education projects that may or may not have ended up in tangible products. And now he wants to go back to his roots and make a fresh start under the Android umbrella.

This is where it started. This Pixel Tablet is Miner’s first return to her Android roots. This is his vision of what the future of Android should be.

Of course, it remains to be seen how effective and compelling all of this will actually be. And Minor’s involvement only adds to the potential for weightiness around it.

That’s why the Pixel tablet is the most exciting Pixel product developed in this still young year, and also in the direct sense of what practical benefits it can bring to our lives. In a broader sense, perhaps even more important, no doubt. About how it can transform the Android ecosystem and ultimately impact other ecosystems around it.

Comrades, keep your eyes peeled. Some interesting times lie ahead.

