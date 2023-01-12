Apple could introduce under-display Face ID on iPhone 16 Pro





Apple could reportedly bring under-display Face ID to iPhones in 2024.Photo credit: Reuters

According to a MacRumors report, Apple could bring under-display Face ID to iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our technology newsletter, Todays Cache.)

The technology used for Face ID sits just below the screen and, when turned on, blends into the rest of the display, revealing only the front-facing camera cutout.

The report is based on a report track tweeted by supply chain analyst Ross Young last year that included predictions that the iPhone 16 Pro would have under-display Face ID.

This isn’t the first time such a report has appeared, and there have been rumors for some time that the Cupertino-based tech giant will introduce under-display technology to the iPhone 14 and 15 Pro models. But it didn’t work out, and iPhone 15 models aren’t expected to feature the technology either.

Under-display technology has been around for some time with other manufacturers, including Samsung, experimenting with their previous devices. Samsung first added this feature to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, the company faced problems with poor image quality and the camera being noticeable even with the display on.

Other manufacturers such as Xiaomi’s Mi Mix4, ZTE Axon 30 5G and Oppo are also designing smartphones that use under-display technology.

However, with its tenacity to introduce features far behind Android, Apple has yet to announce a device with the technology.

Other challenges the company faces may stem from differences between traditional selfie cameras and the TrueDepth infrared camera the company uses for Face ID. Apple has no intention of shipping devices with FaceID because the reliability of the infrared camera is what most users rely on.

According to The Elec, the company will eventually expand its under-display tech to include a selfie camera that can eliminate notches and dynamic islands entirely in future devices.

However, the iPhone 16 model still has some kind of notch for the camera. This can be smaller and less noticeable. It is unknown what happens to Dynamic Island after that. And while Apple doesn’t seem to have any plans to remove this feature just yet, it could make way for more seamless displays in future iPhones, as expected with the 15 lineup.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/apple-could-bring-under-display-face-id-with-iphone-16-pro/article66369121.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos