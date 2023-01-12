TCL RayNeo X2 AR glasses announced at CES 2023





Chinese electronics brand TCL launched augmented reality glasses called RayNeo X2 at CES 2023 with features like language translation and GPS navigation.

The RayNeo X2 smart glasses, unveiled last week, use AR to overlay different types of digital information on the wearer’s field of view.

Not only can you access navigation and translation tools, but you can also use a heads-up digital interface instead of your device’s screen to receive call and message alerts, take pictures, and play music.

“A new frontier for AR glasses”

The glasses work by projecting micro LED displays in front of your eyes. Because the display technology is built into the frame rather than the lenses, people with vision limitations can add their own prescription lenses without affecting functionality.

Unlike other AR glasses, TCL claims to be the “world’s first” AR glasses with binocular full-color Micro LED light guide displays.

The display has a high level of contrast and brightness so it can be viewed both indoors and outdoors and is positioned close to the center to avoid excessive eye movement and eye strain.

TCL unveiled RayNeo smart glasses at CES 2023

Howie Li, CEO of TCL RayNeo, said:

The technology developed by RayNeo will set the standard for future innovations in wearable AR as it does not compromise on the best in technology, style or usability. “

Interactive AR function

The glasses feature a chunky black frame with a camera plugged into the bridge and a microphone and speaker embedded in the stem.

Each interactive feature is designed to provide an experience not possible with smartwatches or smartphones.

The translation tool can interpret multiple languages ​​in real time and display the translated text as subtitles.

GPS navigation systems work by combining the same tools used in self-driving cars, simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), with gesture recognition. In addition to giving directions, it can also highlight notable landmarks and recommended places.

9 Tech Trends at CES 2023

For music playback, it is equipped with a “whisper mode” that minimizes sound leakage, allowing you to enjoy private listening without wearing headphones.

Meanwhile, the hands-free camera lets you capture photos and video content at eye level with features like image stabilization to reduce shake and automatic night mode.

TCL is looking for developers to design other features to further extend the functionality.

“With the deployment of TCL RayNeo X2, we are looking to build a vibrant and comprehensive AR ecosystem to provide users with rich content and engaging services.

“This includes a series of original AR games developed by our team.”

Avoid the fate of Google Glass

Smart glasses first hit the mainstream almost a decade ago when Google announced the ill-fated Google Glass spec.

The product was eventually pulled from the market after public backlash over design features and battery life issues, and one wearer being physically attacked.

Brands have been careful not to repeat the same mistakes, but advances in AR technology are making smart glasses popular again. Other recent launches include the Nreal Air and Viture One XR glasses.

Unlike its competitors, TCL’s AR glasses are equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip to enable connectivity with smartphones.

The product will be available to developers in the spring, with no release date announced yet.

Other announcements at this year’s CES, the world’s largest tech event, include a PlayStation controller accessible to all and Sony’s first car.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dezeen.com/2023/01/12/tcl-rayneo-x2-ar-glasses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos