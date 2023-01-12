New software update for Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch series improves Galaxy camera experience





The latest wearable software update pairs with Galaxy smartphones to bring new ways to capture the world you hear and see.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced a new software update for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro and Galaxy Watch series, improving content capture for Galaxy users everywhere. Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have long provided the best photo and video shooting experience for users to create, capture and share their best moments. Now, when paired with the latest wearable devices, the already powerful Galaxy camera is further enhanced with 360 audio recording. This is a unique feature that brings immersive sound to your video content and an upgrade to the camera controller that allows you to zoom in and out remotely. Easier. These software updates reflect Samsung’s ongoing commitment to providing a modern experience for your existing devices.

360 Audio Recording: Capture the world as you hear it

New 360-degree audio recording feature[1] Allows video to capture sound exactly as the user hears it. Pairing the Galaxy Buds2 Pro with your Galaxy smartphone allows everyone to shoot like a pro and capture high-quality, lifelike audio to video anytime, anywhere without the need for bulky professional equipment. The feature picks up his 360-degree sounds using the microphones on each earpiece, placing the viewer in the center of a bustling festival crowd or by a bubbling stream in the middle of a forest. Users can pop on connected headphones to play videos on their device or social media channels and hear realistic, immersive sounds that emulate a face-to-face experience.

360 audio recording is the first feature of the Galaxy series to take advantage of LE Audio, the advanced new Bluetooth audio standard. This new technology improves audio quality, improves latency and battery life. LE Audio not only delivers better-sounding music, it expands the range of your audio experience, allowing you to share more complex and rich sounds with others. Now LE Audio brings binaural recording to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, utilizing both left and right mics simultaneously. Pair the Buds2 Pro with the Galaxy Z Flip4 or Fold4 and users will be immersed in the moment and benefit from high-quality stereo audio and high-quality video.

Camera Controller: Frame the perfect shot from your wrist

Taking pictures and videos on Galaxy smartphones is all about maintaining creative control in any situation. As an example, the Galaxy Watches Camera Controller app allows users to control the phone’s camera directly from their wrist. New update coming soon to Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 series adds zoom functionality to camera controllers[2], which further enhances the Galaxy camera experience with the connection of the Galaxy smartphone and the Galaxy Watch. Users can now remotely control the zoom of their phone’s camera by simply pinching the watch face or turning the rotating bezel. Perfect for taking group shots or solo selfies from a distance without having to walk back and forth to the camera. perfect picture.

availability[3]

The new 360 audio recording feature is rolling out gradually via software update on Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 starting today.[1]The updated camera controller feature will be available for Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, and Watch4 Classic starting February 2nd. These new wearable features are expected to bring even stronger synergies with the new Galaxy camera features, offering new experiences never seen before. .

Watch February 1st for more on Samsung’s advanced Galaxy smartphones to be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked.

For more information on Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, please visit Galaxy Buds2 Pro: www.samsung.com/galaxy-buds2-pro.

[1] This feature is available on Galaxy Buds2 Pro paired with Galaxy smartphones running One UI 5.0 or later that support LE Audio, including Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4 and upcoming Galaxy smartphones. You should install the latest software versions for your Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Buds device. To enable this feature, go to the Samsung Camera app, tap[ビデオ モード]then select[カメラ設定]then tap[高度なビデオ オプション]then tap[360 度オーディオ録音]to turn on.

[2] This feature is available on Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, and Watch4 Classic when paired with a Galaxy smartphone running One UI 5.1 or later that supports the camera controller app. You should install the latest software version from the Galaxy Wearable app.

[3] Availability may vary by market, carrier, model and paired smartphone. This update will be available initially for the Bluetooth version and will be rolled out to the LTE version later.

