Ubisoft (UBI) Stock Tank 21% After Guidance Cut, Game Canceled

Ubisoftshares plunged 21% on Thursday after the French video game maker cut revenue guidance, canceled three titles and postponed the release of the upcoming Skull and Bones game.

The company’s share price fell to €18.80 per share shortly after the market opened, the lowest level in almost seven years. The share held a slight loss after that, trading at around €20.64, down 14% from Wednesday’s close.

In a deal update on Wednesday, Ubisoft lowered its guidance for online bookings in Q3 2022 to €725 million, down from its previous target of €830 million. The company said earlier forecasts had called for him to grow by 10%, but full-year net bookings are likely to fall by 10%.

The company, best known as the publisher of hit franchises such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, cites the poor performance of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 titles and the tough economic environment.

“There’s a fair amount of ‘hatchdown’ going on globally in relation to the games industry,” Lewis Ward, research director for games at IDC, told CNBC.

“When COVID hit, there was a significant revenue spike of 20-30%.In 2023, we see a potential surge in North America and Europe, in addition to continued accusations of spending spikes caused by COVID. We are addressing concerns about the ongoing recession and ongoing inflation and supply chain challenges, especially with, of course, the ongoing byproduct of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Consumers are holding back on discretionary purchases in response to rising prices and borrowing costs. Games are especially under pressure. The industry was expected to shrink 4.4% year-on-year to $182 billion, according to his November forecasts from market research firm Ampere Analysis.

Ubisoft is the third game company to issue a disappointing deal update this week. Devolver Digital and Frontier Developments issued earnings warnings on Monday, citing weak trading conditions in December.

“This shows that the macroeconomic environment is having some impact on premium game sales,” Piers Harding-Rolls, director of games research at Ampere Analysis, told CNBC via email.

“But I think it’s more likely that the economic backdrop will affect some companies more than others,” he added. “For example, we’ve already pointed out how the biggest AAA console releases like FIFA, God of War and CoD sold. [Call of Duty] So I think it’s too early to assume that all major publishers will be in the same position as these three companies. “

The gaming industry is consolidating, with Microsoft’s massive acquisition of Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard and Sony’s acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie. Analysts see Ubisoft as a potential acquisition target. The company’s share price fell by more than 38% in 2022, losing him 3 billion euros from the company’s market value.

In September, Tencent increased its stake in Chinese tech giant Ubisoft in a deal that made it the largest shareholder in the company. The acquisition gave Tencent an overall 11% stake in his company, including indirect ownership, with the option to increase that stake further up to 17%.

Analysts at the time said the stake purchase dampened takeover hopes. cannot be increased by

Ubisoft announced Wednesday that it will depreciate around €500 million in capitalized research and development expenses and narrow its focus on fewer titles. He has shelved three of his unannounced game projects and has delayed the release of the upcoming Skull and Bones pirate game from early 2023 to 2024.

The company aims to save around €200 million through a combination of targeted restructuring, the sale of ‘non-core’ assets and staff reductions. The balance sheet has around €1.4 billion in cash and non-cash equivalents.

