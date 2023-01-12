Starfield gets its own showcase, no release date, no release date





Microsoft has officially announced that it will host an epic Xbox Showcase for a range of games and publishers at the end of the month, January 25th.

Hear more about The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall, among the most popular games. At least his last three are some of the biggest games Xbox will release in his 2023.

However, one is missing. It was Starfield, and Bethesda was quick to say that the reason Starfield wasn’t in the showcase was so they would eventually get their own showcase.

It makes sense, but Starfield is still a bit of a mystery when it comes to its plans for 2023. Initially, it was firmly committed to a November 2022 release date before being pushed back to 2023. But with this getting longer, and with no new release date and no date on the showcase announcement itself, it’s believed Starfield could be pushed further. could be longer, putting us about a year behind our originally planned release date.

However, there are many months between now and November of this year. We know Bethesda is desperate to avoid Cyberpunk 2077 Syndrome. That said, Microsoft is keen to see all new purchases fully reflected in this generation, with Starfield/Bethesda being the most recognizable (the Microsoft/Activision deal is Diablo 4 seems like it might not end before the is retrieved). This is June).

Given Bethesda’s history of massive mainline Fallout and Elder Scrolls games, it’s hard to imagine Starfield not being a huge success for Bethesda and Microsoft whenever it comes out. Obviously not in a rush and I don’t think we’ll ever face a cyberpunk situation again.Just like other big games often launch with bugs, this one was pretty unprecedented No one expects perfection from day one, especially since Bethesda games have a fairly definite history of being buggy (and sometimes funny). But I think what people expect is information. Three months after the old release date, nothing new. It’s just a vague promise of future showcases. It feels like more time now.

