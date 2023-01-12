Microsoft wants a moratorium on FTC litigation pending gamer’s Activision lawsuit





Tech firms say freeze needed to avoid duplication

Reuters – Microsoft on Wednesday told a U.S. judge in California over the company’s $69 billion bid to acquire “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard, which disputes the deal. He called for a moratorium on private antitrust lawsuits while U.S. regulatory action is ongoing.

In a document filed with the San Francisco District Court, Microsoft lawyers wrote that freezing individual consumer lawsuits “reduces the risk of unnecessary and duplicate lawsuits and inconsistent rulings on the same issues.” can be avoided,” he argued.

A consumer lawsuit representing 10 video game players alleging Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision would make the video game industry less competitive comes nearly two weeks after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed its own lawsuit against the agency. Done.

Microsoft attorneys for Wilkinson Stekloff and Alston & Byrd told U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Corey, “Therefore, there is no reason to litigate this case now. We have already filed a lawsuit before the FTC.”

Private Case seeks a preliminary injunction to stop the purchase. The FTC has not yet filed a lawsuit in federal court. That case is proceeding on the agency’s administrative forum, where a judge has the power to bar the proposed partnership. A public hearing is scheduled for August.

Microsoft and its attorneys have defended the proposed acquisition of Activision, saying the deal would provide consumers with quality content “in more ways and at a lower price.” The deal is also facing competition investigations in the EU and UK.

A lawyer for Microsoft in the California lawsuit did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

A Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement, “Because the claims raised in the undisclosed lawsuit have already been litigated by the FTC, it makes sense to stay this undisclosed lawsuit.” I’m here.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys, Joseph Saveri and Joseph Alioto, representing video gamers suing Microsoft did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The FTC declined to comment.

In December, the agency said it had filed a lawsuit to prevent “Microsoft from controlling a major independent game studio.” The FTC said it would hurt competition between companies.

Microsoft and Activision worked with the FTC and international counterparts to obtain regulatory approval for the deal when it filed a private consumer lawsuit on Wednesday.

Attorneys for Microsoft argued that “there is no risk of prejudice in maintaining plaintiffs’ lawsuits while these regulatory proceedings are ongoing.”

The trading contract has an end date of July 18th.

The case is Demartini et al. v. Microsoft Corp., United States District Court, Northern District of California, 3:22-cv-08991-JSC.

For Plaintiffs: Joseph Alioto of Alioto Law Firm and Joseph Saveri of Joseph Saveri Law Firm

For Microsoft: Wilkinson Stekloff’s Rakesh Kilaru and Alston & Bird’s Valarie Williams

