Why you should buy a gaming laptop in 2023





Gaming laptops can get better year after year, but is that reason enough to upgrade? Sure, you can run Cyberpunk 2077 a few extra frames per second with each new iteration, but It seems like little value if you’re playing with the same boring black box. Luckily, after feeling like an obsolete the past few years, gaming laptops are finally getting exciting again, in ways that surpass numerous big numbers on the charts.

The line of gaming laptops slated for 2023 sport new sizes, colors and features that should make them worth more than the standard spec bumps we’ve seen in recent times. And if pure power is your priority, the latest his Nvidia and AMD graphics powering these machines promise the biggest generational performance leap we’ve seen in a while. After snagging some of the hottest upcoming notebooks at CES 2023 and consulting with multiple experts in the PC space, here’s why we think this is the year to buy a new gaming laptop .

Mike Andronikas/CNN

If there’s one big takeaway I’ve noticed after meeting with just about every major laptop company, it’s that gaming laptop screens are getting bigger and better across the board. The 10-tall screen is the new standard, and features like mini LEDs and adjustable refresh rates promise a whole new level of immersion and personalization.

Many brands’ 15-inch laptops are now becoming 16-inch laptops, giving you more screen space in virtually the same design, made possible by significantly thinner display bezels. Notebooks like the Alienware m16, Acer Nitro 16, and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 are great examples of large-screen notebooks that fit comfortably in a backpack, and can easily be mistaken for 15-inch models up close.

In the same vein, there’s a whole new crop of 18-inch behemoths to replace their 17-inch predecessors to offer a truly gigantic screen in a (somewhat) portable design. Laptops such as the Razer Blade 18, Alienware m18 and Acer Predator Helios 18 gain even larger screens while remaining relatively compact, coming closer to being true desktop alternatives that offer a high-end his PC gaming experience. I’m here. Separate tower, monitor and keyboard.

The MacBook Pro 16 may have helped create this trend, but as computing power and display technology advance, we’re likely to see larger screens on devices that fit compactly into portable form factors. says Jackie Thomas. shortcut.

But gaming laptop screens aren’t just getting bigger, they’re improving in meaningful ways. Brands such as MSI, Acer, and Razer tout their machines with Mini LEDs. Mini LED is a technology that allows you to pack a large amount of additional backlight behind the screen, resulting in better contrast and brightness than typical LED displays. It’s the same technology that’s wowed us in everything from his stunning 12.9-inch iPad Pro to his latest Hisense TV, and how it will elevate your gaming sessions on your laptop this year. I was looking forward to

But perhaps the most exciting display on the horizon is that of the Razer Blade 16. It features what Razer calls the world’s first dual-mode mini LED screen. This laptop’s display goes from 4K at 120Hz refresh rate (perfect for video editing and immersive gaming) to 1080p at 240Hz (delivering a smoother, ultra-responsive experience for competitive play) at the touch of a button. compatible). When choosing a display for a gaming laptop, you usually have to choose between fidelity and smoothness, but the Razer Blade 16 lets you get the best of both in one machine. This is especially noteworthy for those who want one device for their gaming and work needs.The Razer Blade 15 is already our favorite high-end gaming laptop, so this new model is more We were especially excited to try the larger, brighter, and more versatile panel.

The Zephyrus 14 is the revamped version of one of the most-loved gaming laptops (and one of the next best), and packs a staggering amount of power into its tiny 14-inch frame. cram.

The G15’s colorful retro aesthetic sets it apart from its competitors, and it also looks like an affordable offering starting at just $849.

Blade 16 packs serious performance into its slim design, with two display modes that let you prioritize fidelity or smoothness.

This big-screen behemoth looks like a desktop replacement, and its slim design has been revamped to make it more comfortable to carry on the go.

Mike Andronikas/CNN

The big screen isn’t all that appealing if you’re trapped in a boring body. Luckily for 2023’s Gaming his laptop is one of the most appealing we’ve seen of him to date. Gaming notebooks have a reputation for being big, chunky behemoths with their flashy RGB lighting, and while they still exist, they’re a colorful, lifestyle that’s not embarrassing to bring outside the gaming cave. It adds a refreshing wave of oriented design.

The new Dell G15 gaming laptop was one of my absolute highlights of CES, a time when gaming meant going to arcades and not retreating to RGB-lit basements. It offers a delightful suite of evocative, loud, ’80s-inspired color patterns (not that I don’t like doing the latter). The splashes of purple, teal, orange, and blue aren’t subtle, but they’re a nice change of pace if you want a laptop that stands out in a more comfortable, less aggressive way.

Mike Andronikas/CNN

But what if you’re trying to be conservative about your Elden Ring obsession? You can always get something like the MSI Stealth 14 Studio. This caught my attention during a hands-on session by offering just the right mix of gaming and lifestyle aesthetics. You can’t see it. His RGB-lit Stealth logo on the back vent sets it apart from your average ultrabook. MSI has a reputation for creating sleek laptops of all sizes (the 17-inch GS76 Stealth is our favorite big-screen machine), but for 2023 it’s embracing a wider range of color options. I am happy to hear that.

When we asked experts which gaming laptops they were most looking forward to, three popular names emerged: Razer, Alienware, and Asus. Thomas appreciated the larger displays and improved internals of the Razer Blade 18 and Alienware m18, but her new Asus ROG Flow X13 is essentially her Microsoft Surface for gamers and the one she’s most excited about is doing Notebooks like the Dell G15 and MSI Stealth 14 offer a refreshing color palette, but ROG Flow offers a whole new way to play with the ability to transform it into a tablet for easy gaming on the go. Is possible.

Steam Deck made handheld PC gaming, which was always a niche case before the original Asus included, possible. [ROG] Flow X13 says Thomas. Now that Valve has laid the foundation for what a handheld PC gaming console should be, I think tablets like the Flow will move the industry forward and be an interesting area to watch.

And even if you’re not looking for flashy colors or 2-in-1 features, traditional gaming laptop designs continue to get slimmer and sleeker without sacrificing power.

The Alienware x16 really stands out to me, along with the Blade 18 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, said Anshel Sag, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. The x16 looks incredibly premium and capable, but the Blade 18 is very sleek and powerful, and the Zephyrus G14 is the most powerful 14-inch notebook he’s ever seen.

Having had the opportunity to try the latter, I cannot disagree.

Mike Andronikas/CNN

A revamped design and display are the stars of the show this year, but performance still matters and is a treat if you want to crank your favorite PC games to max settings. and AMD’s graphics promise some of the biggest year-over-year improvements ever, and after getting some of these beefed-up machines, I think it’s more than just a marketing gimmick. Is called.

If you’re buying a gaming laptop this year, it should be equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series or AMD Radeon RX 6000M series GPU (graphics processing unit). Both are designed to provide the best possible graphics performance for gaming and visual content creation laptops in the sleek big-screen design outlined above.

Nvidia’s new 40-series (consisting of high-end 4090s and 4080s and mid-range 4070s, 4060s and 4050s) is being billed as the company’s biggest generational leap, capable of delivering up to 4x gaming performance . Better than the previous generation. At AMD’s forefront, the company’s new Radeon RX 6850M XT chip promises up to 7% faster performance, and perhaps more importantly, it can pack that performance into a design that’s up to 20% thinner than before. We’ll have to see how those claims hold up in our own real-world testing, but after trying out a few 40-series laptops at the Nvidia CES booth, we can understand the hype.

Mike Andronikas/CNN

When I played A Plague Tale: Requiem in cinematic 4K resolution and super-smooth frame rates on my giant monitor, I couldn’t believe the game was running on my tiny Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 laptop. Same goes for immersive 3-monitor racing when he steps into his rig to play Assetto Corsa Competizione powered by a modest Razer Blade 16 (both machines are his Nvidia’s new top-of-the-line RTX It had a 4090). You could easily have been fooled into thinking both games were running on a fully-loaded gaming PC. This no longer seems necessary to play modern blockbusters at their best. That said, you may not want to take the tower apart just yet.

Continued performance and cooling improvements across the board make it a good enough desktop replacement, but Sag says it’s hard to believe that a 14-inch or even a 16-inch is a good enough desktop replacement. said. His new 18-inch laptop is the perfect replacement for a traditional PC. Not to mention, there’s plenty of room for cooling in these big notebooks.

Mike Andronikas/CNN

Whether you’re buying your first gaming laptop, ready to upgrade in a few years, or looking to shrink in size from a giant tower setup, 2023 is the time to buy something new. It’s the perfect time. This year will see the biggest leap forward for his gaming notebooks in recent memory, with a larger display, a more exciting design and a significant increase in power. And based on promising specs and features, some of these upcoming gaming laptops could be legitimate replacements for bulky desktops, making them ideal for people who do a lot of visually intensive work. It functions as a versatile all-in-one machine for

It’s important to know that gaming laptops don’t go through the same rigorous long-term testing and certification that commercial laptops do, Sag said of the viability of gaming laptops in everyday work. I’m here. But I regularly do photo and video editing in my Game He notebook, and I hope this year’s notebook definitely raises the bar even higher and saves creators even more time.

Thomas shared a similar opinion, adding that gaming laptops should be the de facto destination for creative professionals editing photos and downloading large video files. It’s cheaper than a dedicated workstation, has more features, and looks sleek and stylish.

This new wave of gaming laptops begins rolling out in February and runs the gamut from machines you can pick up for $999 to gullible powerhouses that can make you thousands of dollars. We’ll put these machines through a full review process to see if they live up to the hype, but based on our early impressions, the future of gaming on the go looks bright.

