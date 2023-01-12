Google and Nvidia raise concerns with FTC over Microsoft’s deal with Activision





(Bloomberg) — Alphabet’s Google and Nvidia have raised concerns with the Federal Trade Commission over Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, citing government opposition to the $69 billion deal, according to people familiar with the matter. spurred the claim of .

The two companies have filed joint disputes with Sony Group over the deal, and the FTC filed a lawsuit in December to block the deal. The commission, which claims the deal will stifle competition in the video game industry, has an internal trial scheduled for August.

Google and Nvidia have been criticized by the FTC for potentially giving Microsoft an unfair advantage in the cloud, subscription and mobile gaming markets, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is confidential. Provided information to support the main claims. According to one of his sources, Nvidia stressed the need for equal and open access to game titles, but didn’t directly oppose the acquisition.

Microsoft first announced the deal with Activision almost a year ago. It aims to add blockbuster games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft to a business that already includes Xbox consoles, the Halo franchise, and Minecraft world-building software. But regulators are concerned that Microsoft will make it harder for rival platforms to freely access his Activision’s most popular titles.

Activision shares plunged to session lows after Bloomberg broke the news. The stock is currently trading at $76.75 for him in New York, well below his bid of $95 per share, suggesting investors view the deal as an uphill battle. Microsoft rose less than 1% to his $237.88.

Read more: Microsoft’s Activision battle is a bet on the future of gaming

Both Nvidia and Google are major forces in the industry. Nvidia leads the market in graphics cards that gamers appreciate and operates a streaming service called GeForce Now. Google, which competed with Microsoft on cloud computing services and offered a failed gaming service called Stadia, will shut down this month.

Google’s Android mobile operating system is also at the heart of how millions of people play video games. Sony, which owns the PlayStation console that competes with Microsoft’s Xbox, has previously claimed that it views a deal with Activision as anti-competitive.

Representatives for Google, Nvidia and Microsoft declined to comment. This feedback fuels the argument that Microsoft could tie more exclusive content to its Xbox Game Pass service. Sony has not only publicly condemned the deal, but has also told regulators in Brazil and the UK that the deal will harm competition and give Microsoft an insurmountable edge in the nascent cloud. . The game industry.

In its own filing, Microsoft says Sony’s concerns are selfish and overstate the importance of the Activisions catalog. The software giant has also tried to make a concession: it offered Sony a 10-year deal that would allow PlayStation consoles to access Activisions Call of Duty. also included the rights to distribute the game to Sony’s subscription service.

READ MORE: FTC says no settlement talks underway for deal with Microsoft

Google’s Stadia shines a spotlight on the challenges of competing in cloud gaming. Launched in 2019 with original content, the company has hired hundreds of game developers to work on the project. However, Stadia was never embraced by gamers and Google announced that he plans to shut down the platform in September. It is scheduled to settle down on January 18th.

Nvidia launched its GeForce Now service to the general public in 2020, providing access to high-end gaming hardware over the Internet. The company allows subscribers to play the games they already own, streamed from their servers.

Last August, Nvidia announced it had 20 million subscribers. Most recently, the company said he can support over 1,400 titles, allowing consumers to play the most demanding games using basic devices like his Chromebooks and handhelds.

But Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which includes cloud gaming in the Ultimate package, remains a leading offering with over 25 million subscribers. One reason is that Microsoft’s dozens of game studios offer direct channels for content. Activision is expected to make subscription services even more attractive.

(Updates to add shares in fifth paragraph.)

2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/google-nvidia-express-concerns-to-ftc-about-microsoft-s-activision-deal-1.1869461 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos