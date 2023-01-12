Google and Nvidia Concerned About Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard – Report





Tech giants Google and Nvidia have raised concerns about Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, according to a new report. The FTC is suing Microsoft to stop the deal, and the case is going to court after a pretrial hearing earlier this month.

Bloomberg reported that “Google and Nvidia have provided information in support of a key FTC dispute.” Microsoft claims unfair dominance, especially in mobile gaming, subscriptions, and the cloud.

The report said Nvidia told the FTC there was a “need for equal and open access” to games. However, the company has not directly opposed the deal, the report said.

Google runs the Google Play Store for its wildly popular mobile games and has experimented with streaming services on Stadia. Nvidia, on the other hand, makes his GPUs and has his own streaming service, his GeForce Now.

Microsoft is trying to acquire Activision Blizzard, partly to gain a foothold in the mobile gaming space. Microsoft currently doesn’t have much of a presence in the mobile gaming space, but if the Activision Blizzard deal goes through, it will take ownership of Candy Crush, Call of Duty Mobile, Diablo Immortal, and all other Activision Blizzard mobile games. will be obtained.

Google and Nvidia have joined Sony in expressing concern over Microsoft’s attempt to buy Activision Blizzard. Sony’s PlayStation division competes with Microsoft’s Xbox, and specifically Sony has expressed concern about Activision’s Call of Duty series potentially becoming an Xbox exclusive. Microsoft has said this won’t happen and is offering Sony his 10-year contract for Call of Duty.

Microsoft says making Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox would be a “disastrous” business decision.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has already been approved in countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Serbia, but final decisions in the US and UK have taken considerable time. Check out the latest on GameSpot.

