Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider – A Retro Robo-Samurai De Ja Vu(Review)





Waco, TX (KWTX) –

Review on PS5

Code provided by issuer

Among the various genres of video games, I think the retro side-scrolling/platformer genre remains the most difficult to stand out. A few changes to FPS and fighting games make BOOM stand out from the crowd. Meanwhile, over the last decade, the retro-cade game genre has grown into a devoted niche audience filled with pixelated 16-bit games that are ecstatic and blissfully varied in their originality. Joymasher, the Brazilian indie game duo behind the critically-acclaimed Blazing Chrome, are back at war with the Genisis-inspired cyberpunk Samurai RoboCop game. But are these influences pre-existing, or is it Moonrider’s DNA that makes him more unique to the Golden Age-style platformer?

Cruising in style.

The story goes like this. An unlikely hero dressed as a samurai puts out a Robo Bodyfender to fight back for an oppressed world. Authoritarians created supersoldiers as weapons of war, but their creators sealed their fate by bringing the warriors known as the Moonriders online. Intended but tells the police and is against his cyber compatriots. The best way to look at this game is like having a baby in Shinobi 3 and Mega Man X and letting that baby play Ninja Gaiden. A recursive level design that encourages backtracking makes enemy encounters feel more diverse than they actually are. Each level ends by defeating bosses and gaining abilities.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Cyber ​​Slash (Joy Smasher)

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Gameplay-wise, Moonrider is inspired like a coat, drawing from the best action-adventure games of the golden age such as Shinobi and Ninja Gaiden, and as mentioned above, adding the proximity of the Mega Mans upgrade system to them. I am blowing a version. In combat, he can combine several types of slashes, dive kicks, and short-range energy beams to efficiently chop up enemies while navigating his eight intricately detailed levels. You can really feel the love of the Genesis era of the game, from the way everything feels to the fast racing bike section. The enemy hitboxes missed me at times, but the variety on display was great for a short two-hour run. Because I had to take a different route and had an extra upgrade chip to make Samurai Cybercop more intimidating.

Retro aesthetics stand out in carefully crafted 16-bit sprite creations. I love the design of all the cyber warriors you face and Moonrider himself looks cool. It especially affected the blasting of those motorcycle bits, driving down futuristic highways and beating Bozo on his bike was a lot of fun. increase. I love the soundtrack, but it feels much more modern than most other things in the game.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Robo Samurai Showdown (Joymasher)

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Moonrider is a short game set in a futuristic cyber dystopia. I promise to drop the word cyber soon. It’s also fairly easy. Most fights ended with him one or his two attacks, and even the boss offered little resistance when my blade pierced the circuit. Honestly, the game ends when you feel the best, so I wanted to stay a little longer and increase the difficulty. I think Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a fun adventure, albeit a relatively short one. Sins of Robo Samurai: Unforgettable. Still, if this kind of game is your bag and you want a short, sweet action-adventure game, Vengeful Guardian Moonrider is the right choice. I give his Vengeful Guardian Moonrider a 7. If you’re a noble robo-warrior, hit the cyber slash button and subscribe to join the warrior band. For Hardwired, Ive is Andrew Hamilton.

Evaluation (Andrew Hamilton)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kwtx.com/2023/01/13/vengeful-guardian-moonrider-retro-robo-samurai-de-ja-vureview/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos