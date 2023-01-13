Apple could reverse course and add touchscreens to Macs, report says





Enlarge / Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup.

Closing out a week of Apple rumors about Apple’s plans for mixed reality headsets and efforts to design displays and wireless chips in-house, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman notes that Apple has taken years of design decisions and rhetoric. Reportedly, it may add a touchscreen to future MacBook Pros. refresh.

Apple’s hardware engineers are “actively involved in the project,” the report says, and the company is “seriously considering” the move, but a touchscreen Mac could hit the market in 2025. “Plans may change,” he said before the announcement. We are expecting a professional refresher this year.

If true, this wouldn’t be the first time Apple has tested touchscreen Macs internally. , explains why we think touchscreen Macs are a bad and unworkable idea.

In 2010, then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs said why Apple is focusing on the Mac touchpad instead: “I don’t want the touch surface to be vertical. It gives a great demo, but after a short time it starts to get tired and after a long time my arms want to fall off. It doesn’t work. Ergonomics are terrible.”

“You can integrate toasters and refrigerators, but they’re not user-pleasing,” Tim Cook, current Apple CEO, said in 2012 when Microsoft tried to integrate PCs and tablets with Windows 8 convertibles. describes an attempt to “I think so [MacBook Air] Appeal to people with different requirements. You wouldn’t want these things together. “

When the first 5K 27-inch iMac launched in 2014, Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi said: “The Mac is kind of a sedentary experience. Over the years, we’ve tried all kinds of technology and found it doesn’t work. is not.”

In a 2016 interview, Apple’s Phil Schiller said: We have completely taken away the belief that it is not the right thing to do. “

Federighi said of the company’s plans in 2018: Make your iOS apps easily portable to future versions of macOS.

When we released Big Sur, when these articles started coming out, “Oh my god, Apple said they were getting ready for touch,” Federighi said in 2020.

In 2021, Apple Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering John Ternus said: that. “

Rather than collect these quotes to suggest that the Bloomberg report is wrong, Apple engineers and executives have previously tested touchscreen Macs and determined they were necessary, and Collecting to show that most of the executives who made those decisions over the years are still at the company. Bloomberg says Apple has “pressure” to add touchscreens to Macs because its competitors in the PC space are doing so, but PC makers have been doing this for a decade. , that pressure is also not new.

If Apple changes its longtime stance and adds a touchscreen to the Mac, reports say it won’t result in any sort of combination of the iPad and Mac operating systems: the iPad will continue to run iPadOS and the Mac will continue to run iPadOS. will continue to run macOS. However, the touchscreen will support multi-touch gestures, perhaps useful for people running iOS and iPadOS apps and games on Apple Silicon Macs.

So far, the closest Apple has come to adding a touchscreen to a Mac is the Touch Bar. It’s the horizontal strip of screen that replaced the function row on some of his MacBook Pro keyboards in 2016. The Touch Bar can dynamically change its content based on the app you’re using. used, but very few third-party developers used this technology effectively. Apple has steadily replaced the Touch Bar with a new row of function keys in recent updates, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the only Apple laptop currently with function keys.

