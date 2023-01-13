How US-led research can solve global challenges USC News





Ishwar Puri is Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation at USC. (USC Photo/Gus Ruelas)

With nearly $1 billion in active research funding, USC is the nation’s premier institution for groundbreaking and impactful discoveries. Leading that effort is Ishwar Puri, who arrived at USC in 2021 and was recently promoted to senior vice president of research and innovation.

In the two years since his arrival, the university has continued to build on its research successes, with major contributions to research and innovation in computing, biomedical device and drug therapy development, medical research, and joint research projects with local governments. won a federal grant. An organization that solves social problems and policy issues.

Puri has a responsibility to strengthen interdisciplinary partnerships and accelerate discovery in an era of increasing technology dependence and rapid scientific investigation. We spoke with internationally recognized scientists and engineers about the key achievements of the past few years, what awaits us in 2023, and how USC-led innovation can solve global challenges. rice field.

Congratulations on your new title. The most notable change is the addition of innovation under the research umbrella. What does that new area of ​​focus really represent?

Thank you, but it’s really not about me, it’s about USC President Carol L. Forte’s vision for the university since she arrived. During her time at USC, our sponsored research has increased by 7% each year, and by 2028 that number will nearly double. Money isn’t everything. knocked down by impact. That’s why Dr. Fort asked us to work towards bold moonshots in areas like computing and health. She tasked us with improving our social impact by developing innovative solutions to complex problems.

Innovation comes in many forms. It’s about entrepreneurship, licensing to corporate entities, and thinking differently. When we think about sustainability, it’s not just about researching climate change or providing electrification and other renewable energy solutions. Sustainability is about finding human solutions that keep us away from fossil fuel consumption. Finding environmentally friendly ways to eliminate or reduce waste. These are human issues, social science issues, and health issues. That’s where innovation comes in.

In fact, we are developing a partnership model for innovation and entrepreneurship. We work with all schools to help them thrive. We help them take the best examples and accelerate them through central means such as the Alfred E. Mann Institute, now part of the Office of Research and Innovation.

You mentioned that you focus on impactful research and innovation. What are some examples of USC research that influenced 2022?

The depth and breadth of USC’s expertise ensure that researchers across the university conduct impactful research every day. One example is our world-leading research in Alzheimer’s disease research. Publications (such as recent publications by Paul Thompson, Arthur Toga, and Julie Zissimopulos) have greatly expanded our collective knowledge of the causes and potential solutions for neurodegenerative cognitive disorders. Elsewhere, Kristina Lerman and Emilio Ferrara of the USC Information Sciences Institute explored the impact of polarization on social media users. Gail Sinatra co-authored her The Conversation article looking at how Hollywood perpetuates the myths that fuel scientific skepticism. And earlier this year, Sergey Nuzhdin partnered with Altasey of the Port of Los Angeles to open his massive 6,000-square-foot seaweed lab to help grow the blue economy. These are just a few examples. There are countless others.

How will USC expand its influence in 2023?

The President’s view is that if it is to really make an impact, it must be through partnerships. For example, USC has very strong local community partnerships in environmental health. We have also begun forming partnerships with regional universities, particularly UCLA and Caltech, on grant proposals that combine the strengths of each institution to address complex challenges. In fact, USC is the lead partner for the new National Science Foundation Innovation Corps Hub: West Region. West Region is a consortium of engineers and scientists from top research universities in the western United States. Also, as we work to develop a diverse talent pipeline, we partner with institutions and community colleges that serve minorities through outreach and other partnerships. The Rector has advocated and successfully developed a culture of cooperation among the University’s leadership.

Does the emphasis on collaboration also apply within the university?

yes. Take entrepreneurship for example. When we think of college entrepreneurship, we usually think of the classic technology transfer model. Do research and commercialize it. But USC’s real talent lies in its vast pool of potential entrepreneurs. We have business-oriented undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and faculty. To support them, we need a blend of experiential learning and research that brings together different parts of the university.

We do amazing discoveries. However, researchers may not be the only ones who realize the research as a solution. Instead, it’s a partnership with students, postdocs, and others. Working with the Chancellor and Senior Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences, the Office of Research and Innovation is currently working with the Dean to develop programs that take advantage of internal partnerships in various areas of the University. We cannot afford to segment or sectorize different areas because of the synergies. The future depends on partnerships and collaborations.

As for the future, if you were a young researcher, why would you want to go to USC?

It boils down to three things: excellence, scale and opportunity. Undoubtedly, USC delivers excellence and we are a big draw for talent. USC also provides scales. Where in the world can you collaborate with leading scholars in communications, technology and cinematic arts? Not many other places. This school model and scale of the school, combined with our excellence in health sciences, technology, humanities and arts, is a great starting point for young people’s careers. In addition, the partnership was strengthened by the Rector’s broad research vision for the university. Investing in internal support programs such as internal grants, startups and mentoring. And her moonshot offers young researchers a fantastic opportunity to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with experienced academics who have been in the business for some time, contributing to everyone’s success.

All of this combined makes USC a very exciting place to work. I feel extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to come to USC and work with excellent researchers in various fields. This is a truly special place with unparalleled talent and leadership.

