10 new Google Cloud programs, certifications and incentives for partners





Channel News Mark Haranas Jan 12, 2023

Google Cloud aims to improve the Google Partner Advantage program in 2023, from creating a new migration program and support desk to changing how we offer partner incentives. Here are 10 new Google Cloud launches every partner needs to know about.

Google Cloud Partner Strategy Announced for 2023

Google Cloud is evolving its flagship Partner Advantage program, enhancing incentives for partners across the board, and investing heavily in new training and support for 2023.

Google Cloud Global Channel Chief Kevin Ichhpurani said in an interview with CRN.

From the introduction of a new unified migration program and product family-specific tracks, to a new support desk for partners, Google Cloud will double in partner margins, revenue, expertise, and customer opportunities in 2023.

“The big message here is that Google continues to double down on their investment in their partner ecosystem,” Ichhpurani told CRN. “Customers expect more expertise in areas such as analytics, cybersecurity and app modernization. We are making very important investments to

Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

We’re making some big improvements to the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program that every partner needs to know about.

Officially effective in July, the revamped program will introduce product-specific specialty tracks for Google Cloud Platform (GSP), Google Workspace, Chrome Enterprise, and more.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based cloud-computing giant is also revolutionizing how it pays its partners incentives such as specific products, implementations, or accelerated customer consumption.

“At all different parts of the engagement lifecycle, we’ve found that there are incentives we need to offer our partners,” said Ichhpurani.

Overall, Google Cloud will adjust incentives and certifications in 2023 to meet these new product-level requirements, build highly skilled and certified teams, and deliver customer value with best-in-class service delivery. Reward partners who accelerate time to realization.

Here are 10 new programs, specializations, support services, and trainings that Google Cloud is rolling out this year that every Google Cloud partner needs to know about.

