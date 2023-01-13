What’s Happening in Iran’s Presidency?





The Iranian government has set up an office to boost tech companies, but disrupts internet access and damages the sector.

An article published by Aftab News in Tehran on 10 December shed light on some of the Center’s activities. The center won a large budget by Iranian standards last year after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on authorities to promote science-based enterprises.

Usually, Ayatollah Khamenei hears something from his advisers and gives general and vague instructions to national authorities to strengthen particular sectors of industry or the economy. Such statements are interpreted as unquestionable orders, and officials and factions begin to fight over a portion of the budget. Promoting knowledge-based companies and start-ups is one of these controversial issues.

While traditional government sector outcomes are more measurable, knowledge-based organizations lack the touchstone to measure. This is because such activities are new to bureaucrats and the authorities do not clearly know what to expect from them.

With a budget of about 30 trillion rials (about $7.5 million at today’s exchange rate – well over that last year) and numerous lines of credit, the actions of the Science and Technology Agency of the president’s office have not been made public and have not been publicized. has been subject to scrutiny by , unlike ministries of energy, health, or education, for example. So few people know how such an astronomically real budget is spent.

Most importantly, since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei included the adjective “knowledge base” in the motto of the current Iranian Year (beginning on March 21), many businesses have taken advantage of government loans and incentives. redesigned or reintroduced. .

According to a UNESCO report, by 2020, 49 innovation accelerators have been established in Iran with private equity, and 113 innovation centers have been established in partnership with science parks and major universities.

According to Aftab News, Science and Technology Vice President Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi recently toured the Sharif Science and Technology Park. It will house about 600 companies, 19 accelerators, 15 investment funds and 10 innovation centers. But the situation is quite different from the startup atmosphere. Instead, there are many empty halls with many computers and no operators. Proudly presented as the heart of Tehran in the area of ​​technology and innovation ecosystem, the hub looks like an abandoned and bankrupt business center.

Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi Vice President of Science and Technology

Firouzabadi, who was appointed in September, said national problems would be solved if decision makers were chosen from among the scientific elite, and that professional managers know more about their fields than I do. So he added that he thinks the authority needs to be delegated to managers. .

There are currently more than 7,900 knowledge-based companies registered, but most of them are either inactive or doing things other than their intended purpose, according to people in the industry.

The presidential outfit, which has recently been renamed to a long title that includes the science-based economy, is outsourcing its most important jobs to private sector companies. It was to be identified, but now this task is being performed by a contractor.

Companies seeking to apply for registration to take advantage of the knowledge base should be evaluated in terms of product and company frameworks. We currently have a large number of evaluators and brokers from the private sector. It is not clear how such contractors were selected or whether they have ties to government insiders. Such systems are prone to nepotism, corruption, and are not monitored.

One of the center’s notable activities is the organization of so-called science and technology tours to countries such as Turkey and France. Stagnation of inflation and widespread poverty in Iran has led to the migration of many start-ups and technology companies, as well as those working in the field, in the past 18 months, but the project aims to connect researchers in the Islamic world. Such a luxury tour seems questionable.” Aftermarket news.

Another way the center spends its extravagant budget is by hosting online workshops and seminars. Instructors are selected based on their close ties to authorities rather than their expertise, so they are usually held with small numbers of participants.

There is also an inherent contradiction in restricting access to the internet generally in order to facilitate new technology while simultaneously controlling the flow of information about the current wave of anti-government protests.

On Monday, Mojtaba Tabangal, chairman of parliament’s digital economy committee, wrote to Raisi asking him to establish a fund to restore internet access and compensate for the damage caused to businesses. . Widespread restrictions on the internet and social networks have caused 20% of her people to lose their online jobs in Iran in the past four months, according to new statistics.

Mojtaba Tavangar, Chairman of the Parliament’s Digital Economy Committee

