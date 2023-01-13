Google and Porsche in talks over access to Google Apps





BERLIN (Reuters) – Porsche (P911_p.DE) is considering fully integrating Google software into its cockpit, a source close to the company said on Thursday, the newly listed automaker said. marked a shift in strategy.

The deal, which is being considered exclusively for the Porsche brand and not for the Volkswagen Group, will allow Porsche customers to access Google applications such as Google Maps and Google Assistant without having to connect their cars to an Android phone. Become.

Spokespeople for Porsche and Google were not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for Volkswagen’s software division Cariad declined to comment.

Porsche’s chief financial officer, Lutz Meschke, said in a conference call last October that the company has a stake in Google and Apple, as well as Baidu (9888.HK), Tencent (0700.HK) and Alibaba (9988.HK) in China. HK) said they are in close contact. Termination of collaboration with his Cariad division at Volkswagen on software research and development.

Porsche was previously reluctant to use Google’s software because it demanded it share too much data, according to the magazine’s manager, which first reported the negotiations.

A Porsche logo is seen outside a Porsche car dealership during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels, Belgium, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

As software becomes an integral part of car design, technology companies from Google to Apple to Amazon are in a race to control the dashboards of automakers.

Automakers such as General Motors, Renault, Nissan, and Ford have incorporated Google technology into their vehicles through the Google Automotive Services (GAS) package, which provides features such as Google Maps, Google Assistant, and other applications. increase.

But some automakers are allowing tech giants unrestricted access to data generated by connected cars, or allowing them to replace the automaker’s branding with their own on dashboard displays. I am very careful.

BMW (BMWG.DE), for example, is “definitely not on the road” to integrating GAS in its cars, a spokesperson said Thursday, adding that “maintaining the customer interface is important to the company.” said.

Porsche, which overtook its former parent company as Europe’s most valuable automaker after listing on the stock exchange last September, reported on Thursday that vehicle deliveries for 2022 will increase by 3%.

