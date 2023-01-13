Google warns Supreme Court against ‘uprooting’ controversial technology offerings





Google argued that if the Supreme Court ruled to reduce liability protections for internet companies, the decision could lead to an increase in censorship and hate speech online.

This filing presents Google’s arguments in a lawsuit facing the High Court centered on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

“Section 230’s breakdown … would turn the Internet upside down, encouraging both widespread suppression of speech and the proliferation of more offensive speech,” the filing states.

Sites with resources to remove objectionable content can be “subject to a jeering veto and remove anything deemed objectionable”, while other sites may “see-no -Evil approach” to disable filtering and “avoid the interference of constructive knowledge of third parties”. -party content,” the company claimed.

The lawsuit is based on a complaint brought against Google by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old US citizen who was killed in a terrorist attack by Islamic State in France in 2015. Gonzalez’s family alleges that Google-owned video-sharing site YouTube provided a platform for terrorist and endorsement content to incite violence and recruit potential Islamic State supporters through YouTube’s endorsement algorithm. I’m here.

At the heart of the case is the question of whether Section 230 protects Google from claims.

Oral arguments before the Supreme Court are scheduled for February 21.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle have pushed for Section 230 reform, but for a variety of reasons policy reform may lead to little consensus.

President Biden doubled down on his call to reform Section 230 in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Democrats argue that the provision protects technology platforms from being held legally responsible for such content, leading to an increase in hate speech and misinformation online. claims to allow it to censor anti-conservative and bigoted content.

Last month, the Justice Department filed a summary of its lawsuit warning the Supreme Court against an “overly broad” interpretation of Section 230. The DOJ argued that the provision protects YouTube from liability for hosting or “failure to remove” ISIS-related content, but YouTube’s “unique conduct in designing and implementing targeted recommendation algorithms.” Do not exceed claims based on

