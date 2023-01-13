Biden is taking the absolutely wrong approach to cracking down on Big Tech, critics say





As president, Joe Biden has made it clear that he wants to lead the charge of changing the way big tech operates in the United States. In a rare op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, Biden lashed out at tech companies while outlining three broad areas of regulatory reform he said Congress should consider this year. Biden said only through bipartisan action could the U.S. do more to protect data privacy, prevent anti-competitive behavior and fundamentally reform Section 230. I was.

But not everyone agrees with Biden’s vision of a better future for American innovation. Perhaps the greatest disagreement concerns his proposed reform of Section 230. Republicans seem eager to amend Section 230 not because they want platforms to be held accountable for their content, but because they want to prevent questionable content moderation he biases against right-leaning users. Meanwhile, some independent critics advise against Section 230 reforms proposed by both Democrats and Republicans. Among them is the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a non-profit advocating for civil liberties online, which has long argued that Section 230 is now an essential legal pillar for online speech. rice field.

As originally written, Section 230 allows good-faith moderation by platforms without fear of incurring undue liability for user postings, and the EFF’s transition memo states that Mr Biden provides technical policy recommendations to Changing the law to force the removal of so-called disinformation, to require political neutrality in decisions, or to expand platform liability for already illegal content would have consequences well beyond their intended targets. The EFF did not immediately respond to Ars’ request for comment, but in a memo noted that Biden’s undermining of Section 230 would remove more content, silence more users, and degrade the Internet. warned that it could reduce the overall functionality of

Another critic who isn’t entirely convinced by Biden’s approach is Adam Thierer, a senior fellow at R Street, a nonpartisan nonprofit policy research group. He tweeted that Biden’s impassioned editorial is basically a call for America to become like Europe when it comes to technology policy, with comprehensive, top-down, highly repressive control over the information sector and digital innovators. This is absolutely the wrong approach for the United States.

Thierer told Ars that the problem with the European Union’s tech regulatory model is that entrepreneurs are preemptively stifled by layers of complex, time-consuming bureaucratic red tape, leaving little room for innovation to occur. said that it was Innovators are basically treated as guilty until proven innocent in the EU. This makes it difficult for EU tech companies to dominate global markets.

Biden’s impetus is even stronger, according to Thieler, and adopting the EU’s catastrophic model of top-down heavy-handed tech governance could inadvertently set China on the path to continue expanding its enormous influence in the tech sector. That would pose a risk to America’s global competitive advantage and collective national security, Thierer said, as TikTok’s popularity seems unstoppable. seems keenly aware of these risks.

Past Failures of Bipartisan Bills to Crack Down on Big Tech

In an op-ed, Biden said the risks Big Tech poses to ordinary Americans are so obvious that US regulations need to change. He advocates for Congress to set clear limits on the data that can be collected, establish controls to prevent the spread of abusive and illegal content, and outline fairer rules to foster online competition and innovation. I hope to support you.

Stifling US innovation is the likely result of passing new legislation and is therefore a major concern for many lawmakers. Biden said the existing patchwork of federal and state tech industry regulations should be examined to identify laws that are already stifling innovation. In the EFF’s transition memo, the EFF recommended that Biden review state laws to identify the strongest ones and not pass federal legislation that preempts those state laws.

Last year, Congress failed to pass a bipartisan bill designed to hold big tech accountable. Biden said in an op-ed that the administration has spent the past two years working toward his vision of cracking down on big tech, but now is the time for Congress to resist lobbyist influence and introduce new rules.

Our existing authority has limits, Biden wrote. Big He needs bipartisan action by Congress to hold Tech accountable.

The president seems to recognize that he must stand up to criticism. Ultimately, though, Biden seems to believe he can gain enough support by appealing to the “shared values” of all American lawmakers.

The new Congress disagrees on many policy issues, but a bipartisan proposal to protect our privacy and our children. To prevent discrimination, sexual exploitation and cyberstalking. Biden wrote that we shouldn’t be separated to tackle anti-competitive behavior. Let us unite on common values ​​and show our nation that we can work together to get the job done.

