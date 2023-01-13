Nvidia, Google raise concerns over Xbox’s acquisition of Activision





Bloomberg reports that both Google and Nvidia have reportedly raised concerns with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with Sony, over Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The companies reportedly argue that acquiring Activision Blizzard would give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the cloud, subscription, and mobile gaming markets. That said, a source told Bloomberg that, while emphasizing the importance of equal access to game titles, at least Nvidia isn’t explicitly against the acquisition.

The report did not elaborate on the companies’ other specific concerns. Microsoft is now a leading contender for cloud gaming alongside his GeForce Now-powered Nvidia, and Google’s Stadia program ended last year. In mobile gaming, however, Microsoft has little presence.

In fact, Xbox head Phil Spencer has previously pointed to Activision Blizzard’s mobile King division as a keystone in the intended acquisition, and filings related to the deal show Microsoft using King to create a new “xbox It has made it clear that it wants to create a mobile platform.

Nvidia and Google have followed Sony as the main players in raising issues with the governing body over the acquisition, but based on tone, the latter two have been noticeably softer on the issue. Late last year, the FTC announced that it would sue Microsoft to block its attempted acquisition over concerns that its exclusivity would undermine competition with rival console makers. The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has expressed similar concerns.

Over the past few months, Microsoft has tried to counter such concerns by offering a deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years, and a similar promise to bring the series to Nintendo consoles. I have tried repeatedly.

It’s unclear exactly how much Nvidia and Google will continue to be involved, but they could be asked to testify before the FTC when Bloomberg goes to trial in the lawsuit, scheduled for August of this year.

Rebekah Valentine is a news reporter for IGN. You can find her on her Twitter @duckvalentine.

