Kastle Appoints Former Microsoft and Sonos Tech Executive as Chief Technology Officer





Kastle, a leader in property technology and managed security, today announced the addition of technology veteran Al Valvano to its leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. Valvano brings a strong leadership track record of successful business and innovation for over 25 years at one of the world’s leading technology companies.

Prior to joining Kastle, Valvano was Vice President of Software Engineering at Sonos, a leader in sound experience technology, where he spent more than six years building a robust portfolio of best-in-class wireless home audio products, software and services. rice field. Roam, Arc, MoveandSonos Radio, and his extensive partner ecosystem including IKEA, Amazon, Google, Spotify, and Apple. He also helped guide the company through mid-stage growth and his IPO.

Prior to Sonos, he spent 15 years at Microsoft, including nearly 8 years at Xbox, leading various product and engineering teams, helping scale Xbox Live, and shipping numerous Xbox consoles, hardware and accessories. , led the release and preparation of hundreds of products. AAA games, apps, services, clients and live events.

“We are very excited to join an industry leader in real estate technology and services, particularly a company focused on enhancing both the safety and joy of our customers and users,” said Valvano. The opportunity to improve the user experience and simplify the operational performance of the built environment is very exciting and the next decade will bring enormous innovation to the space.We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute. .”

Valvano assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer from Kastle’s current technology and industry thought leader, Mohammad Soleimani. For 14 years, Soleimani served as Kastle’s first Chief Innovation Officer after leading Kastle’s transformation and leading the provider of cloud-based smart access security technology nationwide, in which he held the role of CTO. was appointed to With this new role, Soleimani will build on his leadership roles in industry governing groups such as the Physical Security Interoperability Alliance (PSIA) and the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) to develop Kastle’s next-generation access control platform. You can focus more on leading your efforts and secure your access credentials. Different buildings and tenants he can use seamlessly between spaces.

“We are excited to have Al join our leadership team and bring his world-class background in developing user-centric technology products and scaling technology platforms to Kastle. elevates the level of experience we enable in the spaces we serve, building on the incredible legacy of innovation started by Mohammad Soleimani,” said Haniel Lynn, CEO of Kastle.

