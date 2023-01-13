Here are six big tech takeaways from this week’s retail results — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





5. Online bubble burst

The Covid-19 surge in e-commerce seems like a long time ago now, right?

UK online sales growth slipped to -12% year-on-year in December, the lowest since March, when Covid-19 lockdowns were still impacted.

This is according to the latest IMRG Online Retail Index, which tracks online sales for 200 retailers.

This is what the IMRG has labeled arguably the toughest year ever for online retail, with growth of -10.5% y/y in 2022, the lowest growth rate ever recorded in a year. , turning negative for the first time (previous low +2.7% y/y in 2021).

Online growth was flat during the week of Black Friday. This was slightly higher than expected and out of sync with the last 10 months of low demand.

However, this turned out to be due to the volume being brought forward, as evidenced by the following week. W/c sales fell -7.3% on November 27, compared to a sharp -34% decline in the same week in 2021.

Disturbances from Royal Mail’s postal strike also contributed to a weaker performance on December 18 w/c. A -4.7% decline in sales could not make up for the -22.4% decline in the same period last year as final delivery dates were brought forward.

6. Shoppers should be careful using BNPL services amid broader social pressures

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) companies had a very merry Christmas.

34% of UK shoppers are now using BNPL services to spread the cost of their purchases, and thousands have decided to use BNPL services for the first time during the 2022 holiday season.

This, according to Equifax research, reveals how the cost of living crisis and changing shopping habits are impacting the use of high-cost short-term credit.

Jayadeep Nair, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Equifax UK said:

As with other forms of credit, if shoppers use credit responsibly, it can be a great budgeting tool to help manage extra holiday spending.

Since BNPL is a form of credit, it now appears on consumer credit reports that lenders can view. BNPL should be used with this in mind as this may affect lending decisions.

Shoppers should be careful about overextending themselves with BNPL. Especially when spending is driven by broader social pressures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/1/13/here-are-six-big-technology-related-takeaways-from-this-weeks-retail-results The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos