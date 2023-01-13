Google Tells Supreme Court: Don’t Undermine the Internet





Illustrated by Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Google on Thursday filed an important defense brief in a Supreme Court case that could reframe the legal landscape for online publishers and services.

Pushing the news: Google says in court that tampering with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act “undermines the core building blocks of the Internet” by shielding companies from liability for content posted by users. said it would.

Why it matters: The Gonzalez v. Google case is set to go to the Supreme Court next month, where Section 230 protection applies to the algorithms YouTube and other platforms use to select content to show users. determines whether or not

Background: In Gonzalez v. Google, relatives of ISIS attack victims are suing Google-owned YouTube for helping them turn viewers into terrorists.

Judge Clarence Thomas proposed that the court impose new limits on the scope of Section 230. Plaintiffs argue that Section 230 protections do not apply to recommendations made by algorithms. That’s because YouTube plays a role in deciding which videos to recommend to users. Google claims Section 230 protects YouTube’s way of organizing user posts, and weakening the law will only make it harder to filter out terrorist content.

Halimah DeLaine Prado, Google’s general counsel, said: blog post.

“You’re forced to choose between overly curated mainstream sites or fringe sites flooded with objectionable content.” The most helpful videos for recipes, songs, or sources of news, entertainment, and information. “DeLaine Prado writes that restricting Section 230 prevents access to information, restricts freedom of expression, hurts businesses and allows more harmful content to stay online.

Next steps: Smaller technology companies also rely on third-party content, and other stakeholders will be submitting support briefs in the coming weeks.

Deeper: Supreme Court liability lawsuit could disrupt the online world

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/01/12/google-supreme-court-undercut-internet-section-230 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

