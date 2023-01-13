Google Search Now Supports BankRate; More Brands Use AI To Create Content





Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a very hot topic lately, especially since ChatGPT launched on November 30th. Microsoft Bing plans to add ChatGPT to Search. Some question whether this is the Google killer.

Today, there are a growing number of examples of brands using AI-generated content. Bankrate is the latest example. Some of the content is written by machines, but reviewed by human editors.

This is a bold strategy (let’s see if it pays off). And the SEO community wanted to know Google’s policy on these efforts.

Bank rate example. This example was highlighted by Tony Hill. Tony Hill posted on his Twitter: A key moment in web publishing and his SEO. ”

The screenshot reads, “This article was generated using automated technology and was thoroughly edited and fact-checked by editors on our editorial staff.”

Curious how Bankrate.com ranks in these articles? Sistrix conducted an analysis to find out:

For Bankrate.com, for this particular use case and at this point in time, I can say yes, it works.Many randomly checked articles rank first page for both the main keyword and many other long tail keywords

“How Bankrate.com uses AI-generated text to rank” – Johannes Beus, SISTRIX

Bank rates are not the only example of this. CreditCards.com also uses AI-generated content. The first line on the CreditCards.com team’s author page reads, “The content published on this author’s byline is generated using automated technology.”

CNET has also been quietly using AI to create entire articles from scratch since November.

Do a Google Site Search [“This article was generated using automation technology”] A large number of CNET articles appear in Google’s index. CNET also assures readers that these articles are “thoroughly edited and fact-checked by editors on our editorial staff.”

potential problem. The amount of content that can be created at an incredibly low cost, if you can have machines and AI create your content, makes it a dream come true for brands and businesses to offer more content with minimal investment. It seems like

But at the same time, mass-generated AI content can scare consumers (what should they spend their time reading?) and search engines (what content should Google rank in search?).

So much content is already being created every day. How much is required for Google to decide to crawl, index, and rank a given query?

Google’s statement on AI-generated content. Is Google okay with crawling and ranking machine-generated content? Otherwise, is it okay if AI-generated content is reviewed by human editors before it’s published? ?

Google search rep Danny Sullivan echoed some of what he said earlier about Google’s stance on the topic.

Sullivan wrote on Twitter this morning on the topic of AI-generated content: But “if the content is useful and was created for people in the first place, it doesn’t matter.

Sullivan then refers to guidelines on updating useful content, stating, “The key to success with useful content systems is that if it’s not helpful content, the system will catch it.” increase.

As long as AI can create useful content, it should be fine.

Sullivan then referred to the revised EEAT Quality Assessment Guidelines, stating: ,reliability)”

Finally, Google has a spam policy for automated content. The policy states that it was “generated by an automated process without regard to quality or user experience”, which violates Google’s guidelines.

why you care. We know that machine-generated content is nothing new, but what is new is that machines are getting better with the help of AI when it comes to generating high-quality, human-like content. . The question is, is it meant to help people or is it meant to rank in Google searches? In the latter case, the purpose of the beneficial content system is to prevent such content from appearing higher.

For now, Google wants content by people, for people, but AI can be used in ideas to help them along the way. If machines and AI can create content, similar technologies would likely be able to detect AI-created content.

Add Search Engine Land to your Google News Feed.

What’s New in Search Engine Land

About the author

Barry Schwartz is a contributing editor for Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns his RustyBrick, his New York-based web consulting firm. He also runs the Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on highly advanced He SEM topics. You can follow Barry on his Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/google-search-on-using-ai-to-write-content-391728 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos