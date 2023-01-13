Time and temperature indicator technology can fight food waste, but are EU regulations stopping it?





According to Eurostat figures, the EU generated about 127 kg of food waste per person in 2020. 55% of this, or 70kg per person, was wasted in our homes.

This is a fundamental problem, according to Kristen Hovland, CEO of labeling innovator Keep-Its. The challenge we see is whether or not food is still safe to consume, as the current use of static date marketing does not consider the cold and hot temperatures during the product’s life from production to consumption. This means that it is not sufficient to inform consumers of

The European Commission seems to agree broadly with this assessment. In 2018, the EC published a study that looked at the relationship between date labels and food waste. The study found that about 10% of his 88 million tonnes of food waste generated annually on the block could be related to dating.

In line with current EU regulations, packaged foods in this region generally have a ‘use by’ date that indicates safety standards, or a ‘use by’ date used to communicate that the quality of a product may be compromised. It has an expiration date. Hovland suggests that this approach is not fit for purpose. A Norwegian food technology innovator, he believes that time and temperature indicator (TTI) technology can improve food quality and shelf life by recording temperature exposure at each part of the product lifecycle from production to consumption. We believe it provides an alternative solution that allows us to accurately track the state. By plugging loopholes in traditional date-stamping methods, this breakthrough solution can avoid unnecessary waste of safe-to-consume food, Hovland told his FoodNavigator. rice field.

The science behind TTI technology

Keep-It has developed a date label that does exactly this. how do they work?

The Keep-It indicator shows if food is still safe to eat / Photo: Keep-It

The Keep-it indicator consists of a sandwich structure (15mm x 48mm) with time and temperature sensitive ingredients (no substances of concern) bonded to a PET/PE laminate and applicable EU compliant solvent- and plasticizer-free acrylic adhesive covered with drugs. Rules. When applied to food, the indicator monitors the temperature exposure of the product over time and indicates the actual temperature dependent shelf life of the product. The mechanism of the indicator is based on a temperature-dependent food-grade reactant reaction (or diffusion) that moves faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures, making it sensitive to temperature changes. The reactant kinetics within the indicator mimic the shelf-life profile (degradation rate) of a particular product. Each indicator is individually created and developed for each specific product based on shelf-life studies such as microbiological testing. The indicator is activated during production at the food manufacturer’s facility and attached to the food package, he explained, Hovland.

The technology has the advantage of being more dynamic and showing in real time whether a product is safe for consumption, according to the chief executive. Similar technology does not currently exist in the European market, but in Norway the technology has received approval from the national food authority and is being voluntarily adopted by some retailers. It can be used for a variety of product categories, but the most common application is perishable foods such as fish and meat, a segment that contributes significant GHG emissions. For the latter, retailers report reducing food waste by up to 59%. A pilot study already conducted in Germany also reported significant benefits from the introduction of his TTI in frozen salmon and poultry products.

Reducing the economic, social and environmental costs of food waste

Food waste contributes significantly to carbon emissions. As a country, it is the third largest emitter in the world after the United States and China. FAO estimates the environmental cost of food waste at US$700 billion annually. This figure was calculated by quantifying carbon, land and water costs and potential savings.

Food waste also represents a significant economic cost. Literally a significant amount of money is wasted each year when we produce food that we will never eat. Given the wasted labor, resources and energy spent on wasted food, it is almost impossible to estimate the economic benefits of reducing food waste. However, looking at resource costs, FAO recently suggested that annual losses related to food waste could be as high as US$1 trillion worldwide.

And in a world where 828 million people go to bed hungry every night, it’s hard to ignore the ethical responsibility of tackling food waste.

Hovland believes TTI should be part of the solution. This technology can contribute to achieving social, economic and environmental sustainability benefits. He stressed that reducing food waste in the EU will require measures and actions at various levels, but TTI can contribute to the EU’s efforts to curb food waste. First, the land, water, energy and other scarce natural resources needed to grow, collect, transport and package products are also wasted when food is wasted. Moreover, food ends up in landfills and spoils, and food waste alone would account for about 6% of the EU’s total emissions, so reductions are needed for the EU to reach its climate neutrality target. Essential. We therefore hope that TTI will help the food supply his chain actors to better manage their resources and avoid his unnecessary GHG emissions from food waste.

Keep-It helps reduce food waste across the chain / Photo: GettyImages-tbradford

TTI technology can be an effective tool to help consumers reduce their own food waste at home, but Hovland says it’s actually a tool that can realize savings at various links in the supply chain. I explained that it is. He said TTI technology has proven highly effective in improving the overall efficiency of food supply operations by expanding retailers’ understanding and control of their cold chain. explained. There is also a psychological factor, which cannot be changed immediately. And in the current energy situation, where blackouts can become more frequent, this can be especially critical. The use of TTIs will lead to improved storage practices and more resilient and sustainable supply chains. Developing his TTI technology in the European market could also lead to significant economic benefits such as job creation. It will have a positive impact on economic growth and achieving a circular economy. These benefits not only include a shift towards sustainable food systems and consumer confidence, but also increased food availability and affordability to the most vulnerable. As food prices rise, consumers are looking to better food management behaviors at home. Therefore, we believe that the impact will be beneficial for his EU citizens as well. TTI has already proven to improve consumer confidence by providing a real-time indication of product safety. According to the above material, the indicator itself is also completely harmless.

The need to update EU regulations

To address food waste, the EC announced in May 2020 a possible revision of the regulations governing date marketing as part of its farm-to-fork strategy.

For Hovland, change will not come quickly. Opportunities for breakthrough innovations related to TTI technology could be missed if not recognized by the European regulatory framework in a timely manner, he told the publication. Food Information for Consumers (FIC) Regulation is one of the major factors hindering market growth by preventing the use of TTIs in lieu of static date marking. Amendments to the current regulations therefore provide a timely opportunity to license a TTI solution (under Article 24) as an alternative to the current date system, provide consumers with better information and reduce food waste. Bringing effective and harmonious measures to reduce the impact on objects and their environment. .

Hovland explained that while TTI has received positive feedback from food safety authorities in member states such as the Netherlands and Germany, further expansion in Norway and EU member states would be difficult. in addition. Political support for legal remedies against the use of such technology is indeed considered a key factor in the successful development of TTI, he stressed.

Food lawyer Katia Merten-Lentz, founder and partner of Food Law Science & Partners, suggested that a revised date rule would be “politically desirable” in Brussels. “It is politically desirable to revise current regulations to, at a minimum, improve consumer understanding of dates such as ‘use by’ as an indicator of safety and ‘best by’ as an indicator of quality.” “For example, more and more companies are developing new systems to check food freshness. These innovative date-marking tools will undoubtedly help tackle food waste, but limit It’s a pity that we are left behind by rules that are too strict.”

What changes would labeling innovators like Keep-It want to adopt? TTI is permitted market access on equivalent terms and under current Article 24 as an alternative to static date marking or as a complement to another date marking in the ongoing review of the FIC Regulations will be TTI. A change in approach at the political level will benefit the innovation landscape as it unlocks the potential for the development, commercialization and large-scale use of technologies like TTI. First, because it can be applied to a wider range of products. A favorable regulatory framework will also pave the way for other governments around the world to unlock the benefits that technology brings in their efforts to combat food waste. In this context, the technical solutions described here, or comparable solutions currently being offered by several innovators, could create competitive niches not only in this sector, but also in other sectors such as pharmaceuticals. can produce.

To this end, Keep-It met with Commission stakeholders, including the Directorate General of Health and Food Safety, which is responsible for issues related to food labeling. Hovland believes there is an opportunity for the European Commission to finalize her proposed FIC revision. They are keen to have an open and constructive discussion about this issue and hope to offer suggestions that will help consumers receive the most accurate information about the foods they purchase.”

