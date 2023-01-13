Lenovo launches P11 5G premium Android tablet in India





Lenovos P11 5G comes with an 11 inch 2K IPS touchscreen and Snapdragon 750G 5G. | | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lenovo launched its P11 5G premium Android tablet in India on Friday. The tablet supports his 5G network at sub-6GHz via a slim slot and is powered by a Snapdragon 750G mobile platform processor and his 7700 mAH battery capacity.

The tab comes with an 11-inch 2K IPS touchscreen with Dolby Vision and Atmos for spatial audio. This display is certified by TV Rheinland for consumer eye safety.

The device also comes with hands-free login via the front-facing camera and background blur for added privacy.

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is priced at 34,999 for 256GB. | | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dedicated 5G connectivity ideal for hybrid lifestyles of consumers seeking true mobile freedom with a more versatile device for streaming video, creating digital content, working and studying on the go We are excited to announce the first Android tablet with His Lenovo India, head of Tablets and Smart his devices, said:

The price of the Tab P11 5G is 34,999 for the 256GB storage model and 29,999 for the 128GB model. This tablet is only available on Lenovo’s website and Amazon.

