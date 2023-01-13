Google says Supreme Court ruling could disrupt internet





Fox News contributor Ben Domenech speaks out after House Republicans set up a hearing to discuss Twitter’s censorship of “Kennedy.”

Supreme Court case challenging liability shield protecting websites like YouTube and Facebook could ‘disrupt the internet’, resulting in both widespread censorship and the spread of offensive content It’s possible, Google said in a court filing on Thursday.

In a new opinion filed in the High Court, Google says it will curtail liability protections, prompting the internet giant to block more potentially offensive content, including controversial political statements. I said it is possible. Screen content.

“This court has offered novel and untested theories that risk forcing today’s Internet to choose between overly curated mainstream sites and peripheral sites teeming with objectionable content. We should refuse to adopt them,” Google said in its brief.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, a division of Alphabet Inc., is at the center of a lawsuit that will be heard in the Supreme Court on February 21st.

EU court rule says Google must remove search results, proven false

U.S. Supreme Court (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File / AP Newsroom)

The case was brought up by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, who died in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris in 2015. The plaintiff alleges that YouTube, a division of Google, assisted his ISIS by recommending videos of terrorist groups to its users.

The Gonzales family argue that the liability shield enacted by Congress as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 has been expanded to cover actions and situations lawmakers did not anticipate. Plaintiffs say certain actions by platforms, such as endorsing harmful content, should not be protected.

The liability statute “does not apply to material produced by the website itself,” complainant wrote in a brief filed in November. “Even if YouTube says on its home page or on a user’s home page that ‘YouTube strongly recommends viewing this video’, it clearly does not refer to ‘another informational content provided by his provider’. will not.”

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGED CHANGES % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 91.91 -0.35 -0.38%

Section 230 generally prevents Internet platforms such as YouTube, Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook, and Yelp Inc. from being sued for harmful content posted on their sites by third parties. It also offers a wide range of features to monitor your site without any liability.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case last year. Plaintiffs argue that Section 230 should not protect a platform if it promotes harmful content such as terrorist videos.

Google and IHeartMedia pay millions in settlement with FTC over PIXEL 4 ads

Google said YouTube “hates terrorism and has taken increasingly effective steps over the years to remove terrorists and other potentially harmful content.”

Google argues that section 230 exempts it from liability for content posted by users on its site. It also argues that there is no way to make a meaningful distinction between recommendation algorithms and the related algorithms that power search engines and many other important ranking systems online, and protects them all under Section 230. said there is a need.

“Section 230 is essentially the economic backbone of the Internet,” said Halima Derain Prado, legal counsel at Google. “A judgment that undermines Section 230 would have serious unintended and harmful consequences.”

In the plaintiffs’ lawsuit, they allege that YouTube deliberately allowed ISIS to post hundreds of radicalized videos. They also claimed that YouTube actively recommends her ISIS videos to users.

“YouTube detests terrorism and over the years has taken increasingly effective steps to remove terrorists and other potentially harmful content,” Google said in its latest filing. increase. Google challenges plaintiffs’ factual evidence that YouTube promotes terrorist videos.

Google also contested the lawsuit on legal grounds, arguing that Section 230 barred the Gonzalez family’s claims.

Big Tech challenges Texas social media law in Supreme Court

A sign at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu/AP Newsroom)

A trial judge and the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit agreed with Google. The Supreme Court agreed to consider the question of whether Section 230 covers platform recommendations.

The court also agreed to hear similar cases involving Twitter Inc. and Google and Facebook, but the cases are not expected to focus on Section 230.

Lawmakers and President Joe Biden have long called for Section 230 to be amended to address what they say are flaws in the law, but the law to do so is based on partisan opinion. Repeatedly failed in divergence.

Meanwhile, Texas and Florida statutes covering alleged online censorship by big tech platforms are under separate legal challenges pending in the Supreme Court. By restricting the removal or otherwise restricting content, these laws that attempt to purport to violate a platform’s First Amendment rights to free speech.

