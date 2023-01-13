Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter speaks at Virginia Tech. more . . .





Below is a roundup of educational briefs from around the Southwest and Southside.

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter visits Virginia Tech

Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter will visit Virginia Tech and attend a conversation with Ruth E. Carter at the Moss Art Center on Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. The event is part of her week-long series celebrating Martin Luther King his Jr. at Virginia Tech. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets and the opportunity to submit questions for discussion can be found on the MLK Jr. event website.

Her work spans over 60 TV and film projects, including Do the Right Thing (1989), Malcolm X (1993), Amistad (1997), the TV version of Roots (2016), Selma (2014), For Black Panther (2018), Carter won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

Carter describes her work as an expression of Afrofuturism, using imagination and technology to create costumes that tell stories about our culture. is intertwined with imagination, self-expression, and entrepreneurship, and promotes Black American, African, and Indigenous philosophies of believing and creating without the restrictive structures of slavery and colonialism.

Some of her work was featured in an exhibition last year at Roanoke’s Taubman Art Museum. Check out her story in the background including photos of her outfits.

* * *

Lynchburg Schedules Session on Principal Search at EC Glass

Lynchburg seeks input on the next principal of EC Glass High School.

Members of the school community and the public can submit feedback to the EC Glass High School Principal Profile Survey until January 20, 2023. Also scheduled are two of his in-person public engagement sessions at EC Glass’s Marie Waller Auditorium. All community members are welcome to participate.

The session will focus on developing a future vision for EC Glass High School.

Once candidate profiles are complete, LCS will actively recruit for lead positions beginning in late January and will make hiring decisions in the spring.

* * *

Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus Appoints Finance and Administration Officer

The Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Northern Virginia has appointed Feride Dac as its first Director of Finance and Administration. Daku has held financial, administrative and leadership roles at Virginia Tech for over 25 years. Most recently, she served as Associate Vice President of Business Administration, where she was Vice President of Budget, Financial Planning, and Executive.She served as President and Provost Resource Allocation, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion, and Provost. was doing.

She has a Ph.D. She holds a PhD in Higher Education Administration and her MBA from Virginia Tech. She also has her two bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Agricultural Engineering from Tirana Agricultural University in Albania.

* * *

Allegany Highlands School Names Fall 2023 Coaches

The Allegany Highlands School Board has made coaching and extracurricular appointments for Fall 2023, when the school system will have an integrated system with Covington.

The board appointed Adam Eggleston as band director. Kim Jefferson, cheerleading coach. JeremyBartley, cross-country coach. Will Fields, football coach for the national team. Brian Elwood, golf coach. Charles Leitch, volleyball coach. Choirmaster Amanda Sprouse.

Fields, who has a strong background in coaching and athletics management, will also serve as AHPS’ director of operations on an interim basis.

Each person assigned to these positions has experience working in Allegany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, and Allegany Highland Public Schools and has experience in public education in Highlands. AHPS was formed on July 1, 2022 by merging the Allegany County Public Schools, the City of Covington Public Schools, and the Jackson River Technical Center.

Eggleston is currently in his first year as band director at Alleghany School.

Jefferson is employed as a bookkeeper at Covington High School. Since 2005 she has worked for CHS and since 2006 she has been a cheerleading coach for CHS. She also served as a cheerleading coach at Mountain Gateway Community College.

Bartley teaches at Callahan Elementary School and Sharon Elementary School. He has been his AHS cross-country coach since 2013 and helped lead the team to his two most recent state championships.

A special education teacher, Fields has been the head football coach of AHS since 2020. Last season, he led the Mountaineers to his first winning season in 12 years. West He also coached Sissonsville High School and Bass County High School in Virginia. While at Bath County High School, he led the Chargers to his eight Pioneer District championships and his three regional titles.

He will serve as the AHPS’s director of operations on an interim basis until a full-time replacement for Brian Steinspring, who recently stepped down to accept a football coaching position at VMI, can be found. The school district has launched a search for a full-time director of activities. Fields has experience as a track and field coach for Bath County High Schools.

Elwood, already a golf coach at AHS, is a physical education teacher at Clifton Middle School. He has been working at CMS since 2020.

Leach teaches Health and Physical Education at Clifton Middle School. He started his career in 1994 as an alternative education lead teacher. Since 1995 he has been with CMS.

Sprouse has been the director of the Allegany High School Choir since 2006.

Jeter Watson, Callaghan, Mountain View, and Sharon Elementary Schools will continue to open, while a middle school will be built in the current Covington High School building and a high school in the current Allegany High School building in the fall. The middle school is called Covington Middle School. The high school retains the name of Allegany High School.

* * *

Scholarship Deadline Approaches from New River Valley Community Foundation

Students are encouraged to apply for scholarships through the New River Valley Community Foundation (CFNRV) before the scholarship application deadline on January 30th. $500 to $4,000.

Students from a variety of destinations are eligible to apply, whether they plan to pursue a degree or are currently enrolled in a two- or four-year college, vocational school, or vocational school. Many funds are set up specifically with financial needs in mind. In 2022, his 40% of scholarship recipients were low income earners.

Since issuing its first scholarship in 2002, the Foundation has awarded $1,190,000 to 939 students. Although dozens of CFNRV funds are set up to fund scholarships each year, applicants only need to submit a single application to the Foundation and indicate the scholarship they wish to consider.

Foundation scholarships support a wide variety of students, including those in high school, those currently attending college or school, or those returning to school later. Recipients can continue to apply for scholarships each year, and many students receive funding each year through their schooling to offset the cost of attending school.

Students can review scholarship requirements and access applications at cfnrv.org/scholarships. For questions regarding the application, please contact Laura Pynn at [email protected] or 540-381-8999. The application deadline is Monday, January 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM.

