North Spark, 319th MDG Partnership Drives Medical Innovation > Grand Forks Air Force Base > News





Grand Forks Air Force Base, ND —

The Department of Defense recognizes the importance of constant innovation in an ever-evolving technological environment, so the North Spark Defense Laboratory has set its sights on medical advances aimed at increasing combat survival. rice field.

North Spark Defense Laboratory and 319th Medical Group work with private industry partners to innovate and improve how healthcare providers monitor patient vital signs, manage blood transfusions and replenish fluids in harsh environments We focus on improving Tactical Combat Casualty Care.

“For every minute of delay in starting the transfusion, there is a 5% increase in mortality,” Master Sergeant said. Brent Harland, creative he leader at the North Spark Defense Laboratory said: “Finding solutions for more rapid and targeted ways to replenish fluid loss could potentially increase the survival rate of combat casualties.”

North Spark Defense Laboratory won two healthcare-related small business innovation research/small business technology transfer projects.

One project focuses on improving the speed, accuracy, and ease of treating hemorrhagic shock by rapidly infusing critically ill patients with blood and fluids.

Another project tracks multiple vital signs in real time and sends them to medical personnel for early notification of trauma in hopes of shortening medical response times.

The goal of both projects is to significantly reduce morbidity and mortality associated with combat injuries.

“We are working with two companies that specialize in life-saving medical devices to develop a military-enhanced version of the device that can benefit DoD healthcare providers when dealing with life-threatening injuries. We do,” Harland said.

The Air Force’s SBIR/STTR is AFVentures’ competitive program that enables small businesses in the United States to work with the DOD and other government agencies to commercialize joint research and development projects.

Representatives from both companies visited Grand Forks Air Force Base to display medical equipment and solicit feedback from airmen working in the medical profession. The companies collected design ideas and tested existing prototypes to evaluate and refine each device for military use.

“As a collective group, we were able to test the functionality of the device and provide feedback on how to modify the device to meet the needs of military healthcare providers,” said Tech. Sergeant April Welch, 319th. MDG Independent medical technician. “We want to develop a compact, lightweight device optimized for combatant triage when the individual is at or near the point of injury.”

Welch, the technical contact for the SBIR/STTR project, will work closely with both companies to share 319th MDG proposals, provide progress updates, and approve or reject product deliverables .

“The SBIR/STTR program has three main phases: Phase 1 is feasibility study, Phase 2 is prototype development, and Phase 3 is product commercialization,” said Welch. “Both companies are in Phase 2 of the project and expect to see a new prototype in the spring of 2023.”

Once the entire SBIR/STTR program is completed in all phases, Welch and the North Spark Defense Institute are confident that the medical products will be utilized throughout the Department of Defense, ultimately improving patient outcomes and saving lives in battlefield trauma care. I hope you will.

