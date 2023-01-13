Porsche is reportedly looking to incorporate Google’s ideas into its cars





Image: Porsche

Porsche may turn to Google to provide the backbone of its infotainment software in future models, Reuters reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the German manufacturer’s plans.

Until now, the Stuttgart-based sports car maker has been collaborating with the Volkswagen Group’s Cariad division on software development, but last autumn Porsche broke up completely and started negotiations with other partners. decided to So far, Google, Apple, Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba have been included, according to a Reuters report.

It is rumored that Porsche was initially unenthusiastic about working with Google because the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant asked for too much data in the exchange. It’s one of the reasons why BMW never decided to work with the company, even if they welcomed it into the cabin. From Reuters:

Automakers such as General Motors, Renault, Nissan, and Ford have incorporated Google technology into their vehicles through the Google Automotive Services (GAS) package, which provides features such as Google Maps, Google Assistant, and other applications. increase.

However, some automakers are allowing tech giants unrestricted access to the data generated by connected cars, or allowing them to replace automaker brands with their own on dashboard displays. Be careful not to touch it.

BMW, for example, has definitely not gone the route of integrating GAS into its vehicles, a spokesperson said Thursday.

It’s a battle that dates back to the early days when sophisticated infotainment systems appeared in cars of all price points. Ford may maintain a close relationship with Google today, but Dearborn has long preferred to keep Android’s home at arm’s length.

In the auto industry, it was believed that if automakers gave away too much display real estate to the technology sector, they would miss out not only on data collection, but also on the opportunity to foster positive customer perceptions. Jeff MacDuff, former vice president of mobile products at automotive software company Inrix, summed it up in his 2017 The Verge:

The best analogy is… you don’t want to be a stupid pipe, says Macduff. You don’t want to be AT&T to your iPhone. The iPhone has made phone companies all but irrelevant to consumers. If you’re a brand, BMW, Audi, it’s your customers and your data, and you want to use that data to delight them and make them loyal.

The difference, of course, was that tech companies knew how to develop software. Automakers thought they could do the same thing overnight because they were building cars. That arrogance quickly got them into trouble, and in the six years since that article was published, the auto industry has come a very long way. Most brands’ infotainment systems and user interfaces are actually pretty good these days, but they had to invest in deals and get ideas from Google and the like before they got there.

Even if Porsche decides to integrate Google’s services into its cars, the move shouldn’t affect the larger Volkswagen family. Porsche has become for Volkswagen what Ferrari has technically been to Stellantis under the same umbrella, but with enough bureaucratic distance to let it do whatever it wants.

