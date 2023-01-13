Franklin invests in students’ digital fluency – Inside INdiana Business





The president of Franklin College says the college is taking steps to become a leader in liberal arts schools in the digital realm. Kerry Prather said universities are responding to the market by producing tech talent regardless of the student’s field of study. Whether you’re a history major or a computer science major, [we want them] Getting really familiar with the software, applications and technology platforms they need to be successful, says Prather.

While appearing with Jerry Dick on Inside Indiana Business, Prather said his staff regularly meets with some of Indiana’s largest employers who are very specific about their workforce needs.

We meet with Lilly, Salesforce and Cummins alumni every year. And feedback was a more digital preparation, Prather says.

Prather said the school focuses on developing workers who are not only literate but also fluent in the digital space.

or [way] Prather added that students can actually run software compatible with their major at the time, which employers can look forward to when they enter the workforce.

Artist rendering of the Innovation Center at Franklin College. (Image provided)

He said Franklin College’s new Technology Innovation Center is critical to achieving the goals of the Digital Fluency Initiative. CTI he will be published on February 10th.

CTI will serve as the hub for the university’s newly created digital fluency program. It provides a collaboration and workspace for students, faculty and staff to explore new technologies and interact with each other, as well as industry partners on innovative projects and initiatives.

We have a large makerspace, a podcast studio, a virtual reality space, a 3D printer, and all the resources we need to give opportunities to our students,” said Prather.

Last month, the university announced a partnership with Carmel-based technology company Lumavate. Founded in 2015, the Software-as-a-Service company provides a platform for businesses to design, build, and launch mobile apps without the need for coding, IT developers, or large technology investments. Developed.

Franklin says their students will develop key skills that will help prepare them for the workforce.

No-code platforms like Lumavate offer students of all technical and academic backgrounds the opportunity to hone their skills in innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship, and design.

According to Rosner, the university’s Digital Fluency Initiative combines the application of technology in each academic discipline with a foundation of content knowledge and liberal arts to create a unique academic experience for the school.

Coincidentally, Lumavate CEO Stephanie Cox is a Franklin alumnus.

Today’s workforce requires every employee to be highly digitally savvy to succeed. The Digital Fluency Initiative at Franklin College helps students develop this level of digital expertise. Get ahead of your college peers by training on a digital experience platform that shapes the future of business, no-code.

Franklin College wants to serve as a model for smaller liberal arts colleges when it comes to digital training for students. (Photo credit: Franklin University)

