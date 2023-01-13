Interacs CTO on How to Hire Technical Jobs





Jeff Henderson says a good hiring process should be frictionless, compassionate, and consistent.

Even with the threat of recession, many Canadian tech companies are still hiring. One of them is Interac. Interac is the organization that processes more than 6 billion transactions annually for Canadians between debit, Interac e-Transfers and other digital payment solutions.

Henderson likes to keep interviews very conversational.

However, having an open role and a well-known brand is not enough to attract the right technical talent. His CTO of Interac, Jeff Henderson, is thinking deeply as the company considers taking on multiple roles in his 2023. adopt.

Smoother process, better results

According to Henderson, Interacs’ approach to hiring has been dynamic from the start. Talent Acquisition works as a single team across the organization, collaborating across departments to ensure talent needs are met. He also said the talent acquisition team is working to ensure that the company’s hiring process allows him to achieve three goals. It’s about eliminating friction as much as possible, being considerate of candidates, and matching the types of candidates Interac wants to attract.

One of the challenges in the hiring process is figuring out the right number of interviews. According to Henderson, Interac was able to find a sweet spot of three to five interviews, depending on role needs and seniority. In this highly competitive environment, the Interacs Talent Acquisition team accelerated the process so that the candidate journey to offer a successful candidate is approximately 10 days.

Too little, Henderson said, means an increased risk of not being able to adequately assess an individual’s suitability.

Henderson added that being considerate of a candidate means demonstrating that the candidate is being evaluated throughout the process. He said doing this can be a bit intangible. His one of the examples Henderson provided was to keep interviews from being rescheduled.

If interviews are frequent, it makes you wonder how committed your organization is. How much do I really prioritize it? Henderson said.

Both diversity and candidate-company fit are required to consistently attract the right types of candidates. Henderson said Interac is committed to diversity and the HR team is working to ensure the talent pool is diverse. This is achieved both through building a comprehensive talent funnel and by partnering with community organizations to extend its reach.

Regarding the candidate-company fit, Henderson added that he wants candidates to be able to evaluate Interac as much as Interac evaluates them. To achieve this he says one way Interac is working is through social media, where the company shares personal vignettes of his Interac team members, what they are doing and what they are doing. is to showcase both who you are outside of work. Henderson says he likes the approach in general, but also has a personal connection. Before assuming the role of CTO, he looked at his Interacs social media and read an episode of his senior technical his leader at the company. Opportunity to work together.

If this is someone who loves working here and I can relate to that person, it’s a big step towards good comfort, Henderson said.

CTO Note: Hiring Technicians is Different

As with all tech hires, Henderson and the HR team need to evaluate tech talent. Interac has several different approaches. For some roles (such as development), the first step may involve having the candidate submit sample work to be evaluated by the Interac technical team. Other technical roles require candidates to be given a scenario and come up with a technical proposal to solve it. After the evaluation, the candidate participates in a live interview where Interacs’ technical lead asks the candidate about their thought process during the evaluation and answers technical problem-solving questions.

After this first stage, a second interview examines the candidate’s entire resume, basket of experience, and motivation for wanting to join Interac. After candidates pass these stages, they are invited to take the Berkman Assessment to identify their job personality.

Despite these measures, Henderson advises anyone hiring for technical positions not to treat them differently than other employees, and that all hiring fits into the company’s culture. I pointed out that it was necessary.

I may be wrong. Because when you hire someone full-time, whether you’re hiring for a technical or non-technical role, you can’t let your guard down and underestimate the importance of cultural fit. he says Henderson.

For Interac, cultural fit includes understanding company values ​​such as integrity, accountability, and collaboration. But it also means understanding the company’s position as an integral service provider to the Canadian financial ecosystem. This situation comes with its own excitement and pressure.

It is to assess cultural fit that candidates interviewing Henderson will find that Henderson isn’t just looking for technical proficiency. Instead, it also asks questions that reveal success in the Interacs culture.

In particular, I like to ask them what they liked and disliked about their previous roles, what they liked and disliked about their previous work culture, and what they valued from their jobs and employers. According to Henderson, these questions are designed to understand how he fits in and contributes to his Interac as an organization overall, rather than simply assessing whether he has good technical skills. helps.

Interac aims to grow and employ more people in the near future. But even a rigorous evaluation process cannot solve potential talent shortages. Henderson, in particular, said the cybersecurity talent pool is small and can be challenging. That said, he sees an opportunity in Canada, and if the government can address its own backlog issues and process visa and residency applications, this talent gap could bring work experience from outside Canada. He points out that it can be filled with skilled workers.

Securing its talent pool is a key area for Canada [cybersecurity] Henderson predicts the complexity of the industry.It’s also Canada’s chance to become a leader in cybersecurity around the world.

There are many positions at Interac. Learn more about how to apply now.

