Cluster development is the new economic development – ​​Federation of American Scientists





I don’t know if Congress will make New Year’s resolutions like we do, but it seems that at least one of their goals is to continue building the region’s innovation economy. You can guess that from the title given to the House Research and Technology Subcommittee hearing at the end of December. At the meeting, panel members from both parties and experts discussed the successes and challenges of the Economic Development Agency’s (EDA) existing program to create innovation clusters across the United States. There is a clear message from this hearing and it is reflected in action. There is a new way of doing economic development and it is taking hold.

Looking back, 2022 was a record year for location-based policies. From EDA’s $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) award to NSF’s TIP Directorate and Engines program, it is clear that developing geographically and technologically diverse clusters is a top priority. The year-end Omnibus spending bill included more than $750 million for EDA to launch more place-based grant programs to invest in communities across the United States. This includes the Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs program Day One Project outlined in his April 2022.

Community-focused programs come in many shapes and sizes

This location-based focus is not limited to BBBRC and regional tech hubs. This includes cluster building programs and other funding agencies.

Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grants awarded to 21 different regional alliance partners American Rescue Plan (ARP) $1 billion EDA allocated Good Jobs Challenge Grants awarded to 32 industrial worker training partnerships American Rescue Plan (ARP) Expands Portfolio of National Grant Competitions to Help Regions of $500 Million Allotted to Plan (ARP) EDA Build Plan and Implement Innovation Ecosystem Building Strategies – 51 Grants, Totaling $47 Million has already been awarded. Fiscal Year 23 Omnibus Bill $50 Million to Regional Innovation Grants Authority EDA Regional Technology and Innovation Hub Plans grants to create regional technology hubs focused on technology development, job creation, and innovation capacity 23 Treasurer Appropriate $500 Million for Fiscal Year Omnibus Bill EDA Recompetition Pilot Program Investing in Communities with High Employment Disparities for Prime Working Age Groups (Ages 25-54) Translatable Use-Inspired Research and Workforce A local ecosystem to carry out the development.

NSF is encouraged by Congress to work with EDA’s Regional Technology Hub Program.

Overall, NSF received a 12% budget increase, including $335 million in additional funding, in the Fiscal Year 23 Omnibus Bill to Implement CHIPS and Science Law. NSF Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub Program $7 billion provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will grant grants to establish 6 to 10 clean hydrogen hubs in communities across the United States. , future SBIR companies, innovators and entrepreneurs. His $10 million SBA Regional Innovation Cluster Grant in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill awarded to hubs of small businesses, suppliers and service providers concentrated in geographic regions. It currently includes non-profit organizations as coordinating partners. $23 million in blanket spending bill for fiscal year SBA Federal and State Technology Partnership Programs (FAST) to fund state and local programs to increase the number of his SBIR proposals from underrepresented groups Offers. $10M in Fiscal Year 23 Omnibus Spending Bill SBA Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program Award builds critical skills, facilities, workforce development, research and development, and small business support to strengthen the defense industry/innovation base (mostly at the state-wide level). $30 million in total spending bills for 23 fiscal years DOD Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grant Program Supports low-income rural communities to create jobs, develop industrial clusters and small businesses, and connect businesses to local assets and supply chains. provide subsidies to $2M in 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill Agriculture

As I commented on the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act earlier this year, investment of time and resources in specific communities supports cluster development as a major way of thinking about economic development. Such views are not always true, and some see these investments as a complete revolution in economic policy.

Cluster development is bipartisan

Despite recent victories, continued funding for regional cluster development programs is not assured. A small portion of the funding for the EDA program was included in Section B of the recent omnibus bill, but most of it was provided through supplemental funding. This means that if the new Congress passes a Continuing Resolution (CR) or fails to adequately fund the appropriations bill for fiscal 24, the program will be severely underfunded. This stifles the investments we have already made and denies communities the support they deserve to reinvent and strengthen their local economies in the next decade.

The good news for these groundbreaking programs is that they have bipartisan support. Members of parliament from both parties want to develop a strong innovation economy and support small businesses, with a particular focus on rural and underserved minority communities. House Subcommittee Chair Haley Stevens (D-Michigan) said this in her opening statement to his most recent hearing at the hearing in December. Ranking Her member Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) also echoed this in his own statement, recently calling for the success of his Metropolitan Area Protection and Standardization Act of 2021. aisle.

The White House also sees clusters as central to economic policy. President Biden praised his 21 winners of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge in September. Presidential National Economic Council Chairman Brian Deeds emphasized the importance of such programs in implementing a modern American industrial strategy in his speech in Cleveland last October. He said our construction plan will focus on location and equity, where and how we build. So how will these plans unlock this growth?

Community-focused, place-based economic development

Place-based economic development is any form of intervention that seeks to improve the economic potential of a community, taking into account the circumstances and realities of that community. Place-based policies intervene in specific regions to boost employment and productivity. Simply put, they seek to make individual geographic regions globally competitive.

One form of such policy is the promotion of cluster development. In other words, colocating a company in a particular region. These groups or clusters of firms and workers in a particular industry share equipment, space, and personnel in ways that maximize local efficiency and increase firm productivity. As I wrote before, this idea was pioneered by Michael Porter. According to Porter, clusters can benefit as if each member had a larger scale or combined with other members without sacrificing flexibility. Modern cluster development involves universities, governments, national laboratories, corporations, capital providers and entrepreneurs as stakeholders to bring comparative advantage to the local ecosystem.

These benefits come from factors such as knowledge spillovers, local supply chain development, and access to capital. Take Silicon Valley or Boston, Massachusetts, for example, and it seems intuitive that companies can benefit greatly from proximity. Moreover, there is evidence that the creation of certain innovative high-tech jobs leads to a multiplier effect that creates more jobs in adjacent services and industries.

New Program Moves Across the Coast

But a central tenet of recent legislation is that the impact of such agglomeration should not be limited to coastal or traditional hubs. can and should benefit from the development of

As the National Science Board writes, we need to expand the geography of innovation so that all people have the opportunity to benefit from scientific and technological advances. Expanding this geographic reach also requires thinking about how to improve STEM education and career development, but to do so, policies must address the communities where they exist and leverage their existing strengths. I have.

For communities that have historically received low levels of federal aid, it can be difficult to know where to start developing strategies. A community of practice that helps mentor organizations learn from each other.

A positive, inclusive, community-wide approach to economic development is not a nice-to-have feature. It’s a key element in putting together a winning proposition. One of her BBBRC winners for the Detroit Regional Partnership testified: Other cities/regions should follow suit. While there is no one recipe for success, we have found that the best cluster suggestions come from the community, including:

Proactively and purposefully develop a multi-year strategy. Include stakeholders from various communities. They rely on evidence rather than political clout to shape their strategy. Avoid viewing federal grants as a deal funding opportunity. Investigate what choices peer communities are making and predict which choices will improve their comparative advantage compared to this set of competitors.Agencies must have a mission focused on the right regions for today’s industry

The impact of EDA and NSF on regional Tech Hubs and Engines programs is significant. Especially given that Congress has made it clear that we should cooperate. One way to boost the investments already made is for him to reauthorize the EDA with a mission suited to today’s industry and challenges. The EDA has not been reauthorized for 17 years. The actions repeated by EDA Assistant Secretary of Commerce Alejandra Castillo are important.

Executive Director Castillos’ December remarks demonstrate not only a deep commitment to helping communities, but also EDA’s deep expertise and responsible stewardship in undertaking these bold initiatives. We need to enable EDA to expand its capabilities to help communities grow into the industry of the future.

The new parliament must find ways to continue to support the agency’s efforts to promote community development. These programs and recent hearings show that members of Congress and the Executive branch take seriously their responsibility to support the local economy. The idea that innovation can come from anywhere is no longer a hot idea. A national innovation ecosystem is building our shared future in a modern approach to industrial policy: building an inclusive innovation ecosystem.

