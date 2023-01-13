6 ways to help our fragmented world





The World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community is a network of young people driving dialogue, action and change. TIME asked several members of the community to share their solutions to the problems facing the world today.

Here are their ideas:

Ensuring a Just Energy Transition Carla Gómez Briones, Summer Associate in Power and Climate, The Rockefeller Foundation

It is clear that achieving a sustainable future requires a global transition from fossil fuels to renewable and clean energy systems. This will allow the world to reach net zero by her 2050. policy space. This represents a complex change with profound social, cultural and economic implications. These will be particularly noticeable in developing countries that have not yet achieved energy security and are heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

This can come with difficult trade-offs. Local communities naturally prioritize growth. With limited means, leaders may choose to make decisions that do not prioritize sustainability, at least in the short term. As developing countries undergo a turbulent process, it is imperative to prioritize a just energy transition that can balance development and climate goals. Whole communities are at risk of being stranded due to weak political institutions and limited financial capacity.

Investing in people’s skills, putting gender equality at the forefront and prioritizing energy security are key building blocks to enabling a just transition in which everyone can thrive.

Supporting Innovators Pratik Kunwar, Founder of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center in Nepal

Citizens around the world are more keen than ever to choose who represents them, where their tax dollars are spent, and to hold their leaders accountable. This requires tackling distrust, secession and inequality.

In the global South, youth-led citizen technology is a promising solution. For example, in Nepal, the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CEI)’s Shaasan app allows citizens to freely report civil justice issues and evaluate the performance of elected officials. Increase citizen participation and engagement by removing traditional barriers to dialogue between citizens and governments. These locally designed, people-centric solutions, whether in Kyiv or Kathmandu, are scalable and well-equipped for the dynamics of the 21st century.

What is missing is for young innovators and entrepreneurs in the global South who have historically been underrepresented in decision-making and solution-building, working under highly restrictive frameworks in resource-constrained environments. , visibility, support and funding for such innovations. Have them sit at the table.

Shahd Hammou, Sudan Program Lead and Country Gender Advisor, Mercy Corps

The concepts of socio-economic equity and a future-proof society were once seen as nice-to-haves. Today they are critical to building resilient economies. The inequalities we see in the world create opportunities, especially for women and other marginalized groups, to invest in sustainable outcomes that increase their return on investment.

A new system for investment shows that it is possible to maintain and exceed commercial goals while addressing current social vulnerabilities. And companies that take a holistic approach to their customers and markets help bring economies and societies closer to realizing their potential. For example, there is an opportunity globally to generate at least $700 billion in revenue for her by better serving women as customers, and by 2030 she expects more than 100 million women to join the workforce. expected. Women’s economic participation, decision-making and wealth management are, however, underserved in developed and developing countries alike. Mainstreaming equities and diversifying investments could bring significant improvements.

Embracing Nature’s Wisdom Brooke Hadid, Associate, Nonprofit Social Finance

In the face of today’s food crises and climate disasters, we must draw inspiration from nature’s techniques perfected over thousands of years and resurrected in our modern sensibility to great effect. I can.

Regenerative agriculture is a system of practices that allow us to feed our population from natural extracts while at the same time giving back value to the soil and natural environment. Nature’s cycles are the forerunners of the circular economy. In developing countries, especially small island states, agriculture still clings to colonial cash crop structures. After centuries of soil degradation and the elimination of indigenous practices, these countries now rely on the bridges of globalization for food imports to feed their citizens. These bridges are exacerbated by supply chain disruptions, inflation and the rise of food nationalism. Meanwhile, natural disasters are increasing in frequency and severity.

Regenerative practices such as permaculture and agroforestry incorporate thoughtful design and long-term planning to enhance carbon sequestration. Improve land, soil and water quality. Restore biodiverse habitats. In the long term, we stand to be more resilient to extreme weather and increase crop yields to feed a growing population. This requires a careful approach that shifts finances from short-sighted and destructive food systems to those that create beneficial economic and social impacts for farmers and communities.

Mariam Nourya Koné, software engineer and technology entrepreneur helping technology flourish in Africa

Innovation can be accidental, but it is often best when it is intentional, nurtured, fueled, and inspired by the ecosystems that support it. It emerges from a multi-stakeholder collaboration that educates and provides access to opportunities, and a culture that loves to take risks and embraces creativity.

I hope Africa will become a hub of technological innovation. The continent’s markets offer great opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship, especially for women, who are underrepresented in the tech sector.

Some innovations that began half a century ago in developed countries do not even exist in Africa. It won’t take another 50 years to close that gap. There are several ways to bridge that distance. Each of these requires cooperation between various stakeholders.

One way to encourage such innovation in Africa is to establish government-supported programs. The program matches industry-leading professionals with a range of local talent, including women, and allows for supervised training. Policy is also an important area. Creating an innovation-friendly environment requires the buy-in of both the private and public sectors to promote policies that support and facilitate the development of new technologies. Finally, a wide range of stakeholders across government, private sector, public sector and civil society should create spaces where young innovators can test their ideas to solve local problems.

Inclusive cooperation is essential to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. Alone we can act quickly, but together we can go even further.

A true Renaissance, Pok Wei Heng, Climate Change and Sustainability Consultant at EY

Emerging economies are disproportionately affected by climate and geopolitical issues. The devastating floods in Pakistan and the energy crises in South and Southeast Asia have seen developed countries deplete their liquefied natural gas (LNG) sources during the war in Ukraine.

In this multipolar world, decarbonization efforts and green transitions are difficult to pursue. Governments need to build a common language that enables geopolitical de-escalation, decarbonization and regeneration.

The allocation of global public goods is important. This could include jointly managed rights-centric programs that oversee the allocation of resources needed for energy and decarbonization infrastructure such as cobalt, lithium and LNG. This ensures a just transition to a green economy for all workers, communities and countries, in line with climate agreements like the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty proposed at COP27 last year. Diplomacy must evolve and experience an environmental renaissance.

Other must-read articles from TIME

Please contact [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6245815/global-shaper-community-world-issues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos