CompoSecure Announces New Payment Card Technology Innovation





Somerset, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security and authentication solutions, today announced the 2023 Consumer Wallet Introduced new technology. From cards that light up LEDs when a transaction is approved at the point of sale over metal credits, to tokenizing payment cards for authentication, tomorrow’s premium metal payment cards are the result of ideas and looks from the CompoSecure Innovation Lab. It can be smarter and more sophisticated than ever before.

“Driven in innovation means taking risks, pushing boundaries and striving for constant improvement. It takes a willingness to think outside the box and a determination to stay ahead of the competition.” But most importantly, it requires a relentless focus on customer needs, says Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure, and strengthens security. To do.

For 20 years, CompoSecure has provided breakthrough technology in the design of metal payment cards. As of January 2023, the company has over 55 U.S. and foreign patents and approximately 30 U.S. and foreign patents pending. Here are the credit and debit card technology trends coming in 2023:

LED Card CompoSecure is already piloting an LED metal payment card. This unique card features the issuing bank’s logo on the face of the card and lights up with an LED when a contactless transaction is initiated at the POS. This card will be released this year. Lux Glass Card CompoSecure will be the first to manufacture transparent payment cards made from Corning Gorilla Glass. Like most cards, this card is durable enough for frequent use—dropping, stepping on, sitting on, spilling, forgetting in the laundry—but with an elegant look and feel. I’m here. This card design is expected to ship in the first half of this year. Echo Mirror Card CompoSecure has created a buffed stainless steel payment card with a mirror-like finish. Protecting this card is a newly developed coating that provides scratch-resistant protection to maintain the beauty of its mirror finish. It also features laser and mechanical engraving, giving you endless options for clean, crisp customization and personalization. Dynamic CVV CompoSecure can now add dynamic CVV technology to metal cards. This security feature converts his 3-digit CVV code from a static number printed on the back of the card to a number on a small electronic ink screen that updates regularly. Cardholders must be in physical possession of the card in order to obtain all the information required to make the purchase. The technology is aimed at combating his $32 billion credit card fraud crisis facing the industry. Tap-to-authenticate hardware keys that enable passwordless and hardware-based multi-factor authentication (MFA). Leveraging the familiar form factor (payment card) as the authentication key provides a frictionless user experience, improves customer security, and continues to strengthen the card issuer brand. CompoSecures Arculus security and digital authentication solutions are his FIDO2 certified and CompoSecure has approval from Mastercard and Visa to make payment cards with authentication capabilities.

For more information on these innovations, please visit www.composecure.com or contact a sales representative directly at www.composecure.com/contact.

About CompoSecure Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a market leader, fintech and consumer technology partner trusted by millions around the world. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to provide exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital worlds. Powered by CompoSecures’ innovative payment card technology and Arculus’ security and authentication capabilities, metal cards offer a unique and premium branded experience, empowering people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust in For more information, please visit www.composecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected or implied in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not warrant that we will achieve or realize those plans, intentions or expectations. you can’t. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s possible or anticipated future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations. As the case may be, we believe, estimate, expect, project, predict, may, will, should, seek, plan, anticipate, anticipate, or intended or may be followed by or contain negative terms of these terms or variations. those or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Among other things, the following important factors may affect our future results, and those or other results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should understand that it is possible. As a result of legal proceedings that may be brought against the Company or others. Impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ability of a company to grow profitably, manage growth, maintain customer relationships, compete within an industry, and retain key employees. We may be adversely affected by other economic conditions (including the rapidly evolving conflict between Russia and Ukraine), business and/or competitive factors. Future exchange rates and interest rates. and other risks and uncertainties included in the risk factors of our filings filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact: Wes Robinson [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb2206f3-1b08-4b43-a83b-9e012c5753c0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/01/12/2587989/0/en/CompoSecure-Unveils-New-Payment-Card-Tech-Innovations-for-2023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos