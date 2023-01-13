Google and Nvidia reportedly ‘expressed concerns’ to US financial regulators over Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard





According to Bloomberg (paywall), Google and Nvidia have reached out to US financial regulators about Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

According to sources, both Google and Nvidia have “expressed concerns” to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which filed a lawsuit in December to block the deal.

The FTC has argued that acquisitions that give Microsoft ownership of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush, and more would make the industry less competitive, a claim Microsoft has strongly denied. A trial is set for August.

According to the report, Google and Nvidia warned that Microsoft would gain unfair advantages in mobile, subscription and cloud, but Nvidia didn’t explicitly oppose the deal, citing its strong focus on gaming. We have chosen to emphasize the importance of equal access.

Google plans to shut down ill-fated cloud streaming service Stadia in late January, but still operates the Google Play store for Android devices. According to documents filed with the UK’s Competition and Market Authority (CMA), Microsoft plans to create a new Xbox mobile games store, with purchases of Activision Blizzard and King being key to that plan.

Nvidia, meanwhile, has invested heavily in its own game-streaming service, GeForce Now. It’s worth noting that in 2021, Microsoft was one of many tech companies to protest against Nvidia’s $40 billion takeover of British semiconductor company Arm.

PlayStation maker Sony has so far been at the forefront of opposition to Microsoft’s proposed acquisition by Activision, which is set to expire in June 2023. It seems more and more likely that we will miss the deadline.

