Google Pixel 6 Pro now up to 33% off at Amazon





Google Pixel 6 Pro Android smartphone (Source: Google)

Without a memory card slot, many potential users would find 128GB of internal storage insufficient, but the Google Pixel 6 Pro is available now at Amazon for a hefty 33% discount. After this discount, the list price of US$899 drops to a more wallet-friendly price of US$604.

A detailed review revealed it to be a “powerful high-end smartphone with pure Android and an excellent triple-camera array,” but the Google Pixel 6 Pro also has some limitations. In the analysis above, we found that adaptive displays can only handle 60 or 120 Hz with nothing in between, very erratic WiFi 6 support, and very strict battery management. bottom. Thankfully, the 33% discount may help some potential buyers overlook those drawbacks.

The above generous discounts bring the Amazon list price down from $899 to $604 for the Stormy Black Google Pixel 6 Pro alone. The Cloudy White version is 21% off, so those who want it will need to cash in US$709.99. The Sorta Sunny Google Pixel 6 Pro has an even better price with a 30% discounted price of US$625. In all these cases we are talking about the 128 GB storage version.

After 305 global ratings, the handset earned an Amazon score of 4.2 out of 5. With 67% perfect ratings and 13% 4/5 ratings, he also received 1 star in over 10% of verified user reviews. The breakdown by features starts at just 3/5 for the touchscreen, 3.1 for the facial recognition feature, 3.6 for the fingerprint reader, and 3.8 for the battery life, which makes it worth the price.

Unfortunately, the 256 GB and 512 GB versions don’t seem to be available at this time. Sadly, there is no information on when it will or will not be restocked on Amazon.

Buy Google Pixel 6 Pro (128 GB, Stormy Black) on Amazon

Working For Notebookcheck Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our team!Click here for details

Disclaimer: Notebookcheck is not responsible for price changes made by retailers. Any discounted pricing or deals mentioned on this item are available at the time of writing and may be subject to time restrictions and/or limited unit availability.

Amazon (see affiliate links at the end of the article)

Top 10 Laptop Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Light Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstations, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks

Under 300 USD/EUR, Under 500 USD/EUR, Under 1,000 USD/EUR, For College Students, Best Display

Top 10 Smartphones Smartphones, Phablets, 6-inch, Camera Smartphones

Codrut Nistor – Senior Tech Writer – 5818 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2013

As a student, I hated writing and having to make up stories. Ten years later, I started enjoying it. Since then, I have published several offline articles before moving to the online space, contributing to major websites such as Softpedia, Brothersoft and Download3000 that are still online as of 2021, but multiple blogs that have disappeared. I also wrote an article on Over the years. I’ve been in his Notebookcheck crew since 2013 and have no plans to quit anytime soon. I love good mechanical keyboards, vinyl and tape sounds, but also smartphones, streaming services and digital art.

Please share our article. All links matter!

.170

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.notebookcheck.net/Google-Pixel-6-Pro-now-up-to-33-off-on-Amazon.681279.0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos