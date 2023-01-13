What is Looker Studio (and why Google acquired Looker)





What’s your name? Many marketers are asking themselves exactly this question now that Google has purchased his visualization tool Looker and integrated the product with its own Google Data Studio to form his three different tools. doing.

Digital marketers are now free to use Looker Studio, Looker Studio Pro, and Looker.

Sounds great, but what’s the difference between the various options and which one is best?

brief history

In June 2019, Google announced it would acquire Looker for $2.6 billion. With a data analytics scale deal finalized in June 2020, Google chose to calm things down a bit.

Just one year after the acquisition, Looker has added nearly 2,000 additional customers, positioning it as an increasingly strong player in the data analytics space.

In the meantime, Google was happy to maintain its current product offering. The search giant continued to offer his Google Data Studio for free, while Looker was able to continue growing as a standalone brand offering premium paid services. Ultimately, Looker tended to target large enterprises that needed a more robust solution, while Google Data Studio was the go-to source for small and medium-sized operations.

With Google Data Studio’s free tools being used by millions of users around the world, Google saw an opportunity to squeeze this huge unmonetized customer base into Looker’s paid offering. rice field.

Path to paid users

To create customer journeys to this paid product, Google renamed Data Studio to Looker Studio. We offer the same free tools small businesses know and love, and we’re updating our branding.

Next, Google launched Looker Studio Pro. This is a bridge for users who need additional functionality beyond Looker Studio but may not have the full package ready. Finally, there’s Looker, which offers the same premium tools that businesses rely on.

This seems like a pretty straightforward and smart business strategy on Google’s part. However, it has an extra layer. Looker also runs on BigQuery, another product from Google. BigQuery’s business model is also built around billing customers for their overall data consumption.

Note: Watch our video on migrating to GA4 without BigQuery.

So the more robust your data operations, the more robust your analytical tools will be. This allows you to migrate to a higher layer of Looker. On the other hand, you also need BigQuery capacity.

I think this is a win, win, win for Google.

See each Looker

Each product (or product tier) in the Looker ecosystem is similar, but each targets a different business and need.

What is Looker Studio?

Looker Studio is just Google Data Studio with a new name and new face. We give everyone the same great data analysis tools for free. It offers many great data visualization and analysis tools and is free to use.

However, its storage system is a bit like Google Drive. That said, it’s cloud-based and can be a little cumbersome. However, for smaller teams that don’t need a robust storage solution like BigQuery, this may be sufficient.

Designed for small teams, it lacks the account management and permission structures found in larger enterprise tools. This may present challenges later when the team grows or certain contributors leave, but it’s all part of Google’s long-term thinking.

If you encounter these issues, you can always upgrade

What is Looker Studio Pro?

Looker Studio Pro is designed to be a bridge between the free Looker Studio and the advanced Looker. Google hasn’t released many details about the specific features you’ll get at this level, and the product itself is still in alpha testing.

What they did say, though, is that Looker Studio Pro will focus on collaboration.

Think of Looker Studio as a solution for small family shops and one-person teams, and Looker Studio Pro could be a cloud-based data analysis tool that could help your entire team scale your business. You can expect there to be.

In a practical application, this may mean one master Looker Studio Pro account that can grant access and privileges to different teams. That master account may allow the marketing team to see the data in the warehouse and perform analytics, but move and manipulate that data for data engineers (or more complex and sensitive to perform high procedures) reserves the right.

Google has also hinted at providing some form of customer support with Looker Studio Pro. This could be a kind of pre-sales mechanism for building relationships with customers and moving their accounts to Looker, or it could be a more on-demand service offering.

However, as with any GA4 launch, these services and expectations may change at launch and after. looking forward to.

What is a looker?

According to Looker’s website, it provides business intelligence, big data analytics, or a 360-degree view of your customers.

In a nutshell, this means that businesses with robust data operations can process, visualize and interpret that data to help them make better decisions.

Within the context of business intelligence, Looker helps companies create real-time dashboards for teams of all kinds. Such teams might include revenue operations, marketing, IT, and more.

It also helps ingesting data from warehouses (hello, BigQuery) and other sources and visualizing results from those disparate sources. However, this functionality is a bit off the main purpose, and this may be difficult to achieve at scale.

The main thing to remember about Looker is that it enables us to deliver easy-to-use reports and dashboards that can be shared with different teams, regardless of industry. In fact, we use Looker at Funnel to analyze our results and growth.

Lookers special modeling language

One of the main parts of Looker is its modeling language, Looker ML. Basically, it’s a special programming language that takes user input from the frontend and communicates it with the BigQuery warehouse that holds all the data.

To take a very simplistic example, a digital marketer might want a CMO to create a dashboard that tells them all about their company’s social media advertising performance. They want to add different charts that can show conversions over time, return on ad spend, leads generated, and more. Use the Looker interface to configure where these charts are placed and what data to use.

Typically, when your data is in BigQuery, you would use You have to write any kind of SQL code. end. This seems like a lot of work, especially for marketers.

However, Looker ML creates many shortcuts. One of the reasons I love Looker is that it doesn’t require SQL.

In addition, multiple users can work from the same source data without explicitly changing the underlying data. Think of it like a Photoshop layer or mask on top of the original image. Even if one layer gets a little messed up or funky, the original photo doesn’t change. In the context of Looker, this means more opportunities for stable and reliable data exploration.

Which Looker suits you?

Choosing the right Looker service, as always, depends on your business and specific needs. Mainly, it can come down to operational complexity. The more complex your organization’s size, data stack, size of data, data storage needs, and analytics needs, the more likely you’ll need a more robust solution (such as Looker).

Looker Studio Pro looks like an attractive option for a growing business, but it’s still a bit of an enigma and we can’t definitively determine its value at this point. If you do, be sure to do a thorough review and give your official opinion.

If you’d like to learn more about the three Looker services currently available, or see a walkthrough of how to use Looker here at Funnel, check out our latest Funnel Tip.

